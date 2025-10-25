Why Disney Had Such A Rough Time At The 2025 Box Office

In 2018 and 2019, Walt Disney Pictures reached an astonishing $3+ billion grosses domestically in each year. 2019 specifically brought in $3.74 billion, a haul reflecting Disney's various brands (Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney Animation, etc.) at the peak of their prowess. Six years later, though, Disney's in a more precarious place. While the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake is currently the biggest American release of the year, the studio's current domestic cume stands at $1.6 billion.

While end-of-the-year sequels "Zootopia 2" and "Avatar: Fire and Ash" should get the studio past $2 billion domestically, the company has produced too many major bombs this year to ignore, including "Snow White," "Elio," and "Tron: Ares." Even well-reviewed Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like "Thunderbolts*" haven't cut the mustard. All of this begs the question ... what's going on at the Mouse House that's kept its releases trapped in the box office doldrums for so much of 2025?

There are tons of reasons why Disney has had such a rough time at the 2025 box office, including the limited appeal of its many big projects and excessive budgets. Exploring these problems makes it apparent why Disney has had such a steep financial decline since its heyday of the late 2010s, a fate that not even The Grid and The New Avengers could reverse.