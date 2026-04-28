The Biggest Box Office Bombs In Movie History

Every filmmaker and studio dreads it, yet more than a few of them have had to deal with it: The feared box office bomb. Still, even these failures come in different flavors. It's one thing for a movie to fail financially, and it's completely another to be remembered as one of the worst-performing films of all time. Watching Looper's video above will give you the ins and apparent outs of these all-stars of losing money — the biggest, baddest box office bombs of all time.

Bad box office flops can profoundly impact the careers of the people involved, and some truly historic bombs have bankrupted entire studios. What's more, they can sometimes be surprisingly difficult to predict, which makes making movies a truly risky enterprise until the second it's clear that they film in question is turning in a profit. Add all this financial flexibility to the professional disaster and personal embarrassment of having your name forever attached to one of the industry's biggest failures ever, and it really is no surprise that the greatest box office bombs in entertainment business history have such a bad name.