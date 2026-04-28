The Biggest Box Office Bombs In Movie History
Every filmmaker and studio dreads it, yet more than a few of them have had to deal with it: The feared box office bomb. Still, even these failures come in different flavors. It's one thing for a movie to fail financially, and it's completely another to be remembered as one of the worst-performing films of all time. Watching Looper's video above will give you the ins and apparent outs of these all-stars of losing money — the biggest, baddest box office bombs of all time.
Bad box office flops can profoundly impact the careers of the people involved, and some truly historic bombs have bankrupted entire studios. What's more, they can sometimes be surprisingly difficult to predict, which makes making movies a truly risky enterprise until the second it's clear that they film in question is turning in a profit. Add all this financial flexibility to the professional disaster and personal embarrassment of having your name forever attached to one of the industry's biggest failures ever, and it really is no surprise that the greatest box office bombs in entertainment business history have such a bad name.
The greatest box office failures can happen in several different ways
Determining what a box office flop is isn't as easy as it used to be, if it ever was truly easy in the first place. Indeed, looking at Looper's ongoing list of biggest box office bombs of 2026 will reveal that, while some projects seemed to be failures from the beginning, others appear to suffer more from bad release strategies or being too tied to the previous films in the series. Meanwhile, others still have simply failed to find an audience.
The ambiguous nature of the flop can also be applied to some past box office failures. For instance, several sci-fi bombs have simply been too ambitious for their own good, which has meant that the audiences have skipped them regardless of whether they were great movies or not. Knowing this, it's doubly important to have some properly vetted information about big box office failures, and watching Looper's video above will give you precisely that about the greatest box office bombs of all time.