Every Live-Action Disney Remake Has The Exact Same Problem

In modern Hollywood, remakes make the world go round. And from "The Jungle Book" to "Aladdin" and now "The Little Mermaid," Disney has been at the forefront of the double-dipping game. The company's massive collection of animated classics has become a treasure trove for CGI regurgitation, and Disney has quadrupled down on these live-action remakes as a core pillar of its current cinematic schema.

Whether or not that's been a good choice is up for debate. There have been definite highlights, like bringing a bit of diversity to ensembles that were previously overwhelmingly white. And there's no doubt that Disney has assembled immense talent for each one of its live-action remakes. From a financial perspective, the films have mostly been huge successes. Despite all that, the public sentiment toward them has oscillated from middling to downright hostile over the years. It's not hard to understand why — dumping a couple hundred million dollars into a live-action redux of a beloved classic is about as blatantly business-minded as you can get. For the most part, the movies have been shrugged off by critics, even when they sweep the box office.

Accusations of laziness, unoriginality, and a gross shareholder mindset have all been leveled at the adaptations, but there is a larger, unifying problem that permeates each and every one. Put simply, the live-action Disney remakes look ugly compared to their animated predecessors. No matter how much cash the studio dumps into CGI, it can't compare to the visual magic of the originals.