Disney's Biggest Box Office Bombs Of All Time
The House of Mouse practically prints money, thanks to its ownership of some of the biggest franchises in the world. That includes properties like Marvel and "Star Wars." While Disney often tastes unparalleled success whenever it releases a movie, that doesn't mean all that glitters is gold. Watch the video above to find out more about the studio's biggest box office bombs.
From "The Marvels" to "John Carter," some of these duds didn't just land in a way that had the studio execs saying, "Oh, well, moving along. We'll get it right next time, gang." Not at all. As a matter of fact, they turned out to be expensive flops that also caused serious reputational damage to the studio — and to others, by proximity. "John Carter," for example, was meant to kickstart a trilogy, but after the 2012 Andrew Stanton-directed film belly flopped upon arrival, it was a no-go. Not only that, but the chain reaction of the "John Carter" failure ended the chances of a "Flash Gordon" reboot movie altogether.
Needless to say, when there's big money involved, every failure gets amplified. No one likes to lose money, but once there's hundreds of millions of dollars swirling down the drain, it's treated as a crisis in studio land.
Despite the box office bombs, Disney still makes a lot of money
Don't cry for Mr. Mickey Mouse too much. Even though there are notable box office bombs in Disney's history, the studio continues to be one of the best performing ones in showbiz. In 2025 alone, it had three movies in the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year, with "Zootopia 2," "Avatar: Fire and Ash," and "Lilo & Stitch" all making more than a billion dollars worldwide, each.
The previous year wasn't bad either, as Disney scored the top three highest-grossing movies of 2024 in the shape of "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool & Wolverine," and "Moana 2." Again, all of them crossed the billion-dollar threshold and then some, allowing everyone involved to make snow angels in the piles of money brought into the studio coffers.
So, yeah, Disney might possess a litany of box office bombs, but it also has some of the highest-grossing movies of all time under its belt. Some viewers can't help but think about all that cash Disney has on hand, and how there are still execs upset about password sharing on their streaming service. Make sure to check out the video above to learn about Disney's biggest box office bombs of all time.