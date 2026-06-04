Disney's Biggest Box Office Bombs Of All Time

The House of Mouse practically prints money, thanks to its ownership of some of the biggest franchises in the world. That includes properties like Marvel and "Star Wars." While Disney often tastes unparalleled success whenever it releases a movie, that doesn't mean all that glitters is gold. Watch the video above to find out more about the studio's biggest box office bombs.

From "The Marvels" to "John Carter," some of these duds didn't just land in a way that had the studio execs saying, "Oh, well, moving along. We'll get it right next time, gang." Not at all. As a matter of fact, they turned out to be expensive flops that also caused serious reputational damage to the studio — and to others, by proximity. "John Carter," for example, was meant to kickstart a trilogy, but after the 2012 Andrew Stanton-directed film belly flopped upon arrival, it was a no-go. Not only that, but the chain reaction of the "John Carter" failure ended the chances of a "Flash Gordon" reboot movie altogether.

Needless to say, when there's big money involved, every failure gets amplified. No one likes to lose money, but once there's hundreds of millions of dollars swirling down the drain, it's treated as a crisis in studio land.