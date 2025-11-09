15 Most Disappointing Movies Of The 2020s (So Far)

Movies in the 2020s have been largely hit or miss, thanks in no small part to COVID-19. The worldwide pandemic mucked up the entertainment industry all over the world, resulting in wonky releases, stalled productions, and a widespread reduction in box office gains. Even after it ended, movies continued to struggle — but it wasn't all doom and gloom.

Some films earned plenty of cash while keeping the industry alive. Unfortunately, not every movie can be as successful as "Sinners" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Many arrived and died in the theaters, destroying fan expectations with lackluster performances and poorly delivered plotlines. The worst of these are often big-budget tentpole movies that fans were excited to see.

Sadly, upon watching some of the decade's most disappointing movies, many audiences were left dejected. This has impacted the industry, resulting in some of the worst box office earnings in recent memory. Each of these movies was highly anticipated by viewers, but in the end, they all proved to be disappointing. Some are watchable, and they certainly have their fans, but for the most part, they're duds.