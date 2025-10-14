Why Tron: Ares Bombed At The Box Office

The neon-colored sights of "Tron's" virtual world are awe inspiring to say the least. What was really eye-popping about "Tron: Ares," though, was its dismal $33.5 million domestic opening weekend. Coming in significantly behind "Tron: Legacy's" domestic bow from December 2010, "Ares" only performed marginally better than the North American openings of infamous Disney flops like "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" and "John Carter." Even in the pantheon of October opening weekends, "Tron: Ares" was a major disappointment, debuting below much cheaper October releases like "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," "Five Nights at Freddy's," and "Jackass 3D."

Any way you slice it, this $180 million-budgeted blockbuster is a catastrophic flop. With the film likewise bombing in most international territories, there's no hope that overseas grosses can provide financial salvation. The weak performance of "Tron: Ares" comes down to a bevy of problems that plagued this production. Among those fatal issues include the box office track record of "Ares" leading man Jared Leto, its limited audience appeal, and Disney's eternal struggles with selling sci-fi material. In other words, the feature had plenty against it from the get-go.

Grab your Light Cycle helmets and lets fully explore what happened with "Tron: Ares," the movie that proved that not even the Grid's sights can guarantee box office success.