Small Details You Missed In Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

"Project Hail Mary" is a bona fide cinematic sensation. Ryan Gosling's space drama blew everyone away at the box office from day one, and it's maintained a stellar Rotten Tomatoes rating from audiences and critics alike. Even author Andy Weir reacted positively to the adaptation of his popular novel. While Gosling's feel-good story is an instant classic, though, it's also two and a half hours long — and it moves at a relentless pace.

This creates some confusing moments as directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller cram as much storytelling as possible into the narrative. It also means there are a ton of tiny details that race across the screen so quickly that even the most diehard fans can miss them. But make no mistake, they're in the movie. In fact, between the well-known creativity of the directors and the confident acting chops of the lead actor, there are a ton of quick hints and nods that are as awesome as they are hidden.

We've gone through and gathered up several of the best small details you might have missed. Let's look in the nooks and crannies of this epic and see what hidden gems the author, directors, actors, and their creative cohort worked into the mix as they brought their sci-fi masterpiece to life.