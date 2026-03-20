Project Hail Mary: 5 Biggest Changes Between The Book And The Movie

Contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary"

There's a lot of buzz around Ryan Gosling's new movie "Project Hail Mary." Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's adaptation of Andy Weir's popular sci-fi book has attracted a slew of positive first reactions. It has garnered attention as an early best film candidate for 2026, with "Project Hail Mary" leaving critics stunned across the board.

Part of what makes the movie so impressive is how it balances the light-hearted nature of the relationship between Ryland Grace (Gosling) and his alien companion Rocky (James Ortiz) with an impending apocalypse caused by an alien microbe that's dimming the sun. It moves through the original book very well, too, staying faithful to all of the major beats and only making a few minor tweaks here and there.

If you're curious where some of those deviations from the source material took place, we've gathered up some of the most significant ones. Here are five of the biggest changes between the "Project Hail Mary" book and movie.