Why Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

It isn't easy to save the galaxy. Just ask Ryan Gosling's disheveled astronaut protagonist in "Project Hail Mary," a Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directorial effort adapted from an Andy Weir novel of the same name. It's also not easy launching original sci-fi movies theatrically. Ten sci-fi box office bombs that were too ambitious for their own good are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to entries in this genre that were inaccessible to the broader public. Done wrong, these cosmic movies come off as "too nerdy" or impossible to emotionally engage with.

"Project Hail Mary," meanwhile, did not suffer from those woes. On the contrary, it was a massive hit over its domestic opening weekend, accumulating $80 million. The second best North American release ever for a live-action film not part of a larger franchise, "Project Hail Mary" also left the domestic opening of "The Martian" (another film adaptation of an Andy Weir book) in the dust. On every conceivable level, this is a massive win that upends countless notions of what a box office moneymaker looks like. But how did we get to this sensational opening weekend?

"Project Hail Mary's" immense success did not materialize out of thin air. Many notable factors converged to make this feature such a box office titan. It takes tons of energy and creativity to save a galaxy. It also takes a whole lot of effort and precision to pull off a box office hit like "Project Hail Mary."