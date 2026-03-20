Project Hail Mary's Most Confusing Moments Explained

While there's some brief explanation in the movie, it's easy to miss why the other two astronauts on the Hail Mary are dead and shriveled up when Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up from his coma. Grace gives his deceased companions, Olesya Ilyukhina (played by the AT&T commercial girl Milana Vayntrub) and Yáo Li-Jie (Ken Leung), a worthy space funeral, but why did they die in the first place?

The book gives us a more in-depth explanation. The astronauts on the Hail Mary are put into a forced coma to avoid psychotic breakdowns while living in a cramped space on the years-long trip to Tau Ceti, a star that has the same alien microbe as our sun (known as Astrophage) but isn't dimming in the same way. The book version of the ship is much smaller than the one in the movie, so concerns over depression and potential breakdowns are even more valid.

The science to do this is only effective for humans with specific gene markers that can resist the coma for extended periods of time. Only one in a million humans have this marker (including Grace, which is part of why he's forced to go). Even so, the process is extremely risky. It turned out that, even though Li-Jie and Ilyukhina had the right genetic markers, Grace was the only one whose body survived the trip.