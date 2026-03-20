The Controversial Project Hail Mary Book Moment Cut From The Movie

Contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary"

The Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi movie "Project Hail Mary" looks set to become a rare non-franchise box office success. The critics have been left stunned and even author Andy Weir feels good about the film, despite the fact that it cut a critical scene from his book of the same name: the nuclear destruction of Antarctica.

In the novel, Eva Stratt (played by Sandra Hüller in the movie) orders a nuclear strike on Antarctica in an attempt to offset the effects of the Astrophage, an alien microbe that is causing the sun to cool. The woman behind Project Hail Mary (and who has been given unlimited power to solve the Astrophage crisis) has 241 nuclear bombs buried 50 meters into a fissure in the Antarctic ice at three-kilometer intervals. They go off all at once, dropping a huge shelf of ice from the Earth's southernmost continent into the oceans.

Why the rampant environmental destruction? To try and release trapped methane that could help insulate the planet amid the sun's dimming. Harnessing greenhouse gases is a temporary solution for keeping the planet warm enough while they deal with the impending Astrophage catastrophe. The hope is that this will give them enough time for the Project Hail Mary crew to reach Tau Ceti (a star with active Astrophage that hasn't lost luminosity) and find some answers.