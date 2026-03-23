How Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Reacted To The Ryan Gosling Movie

We're asking the important questions here at Looper, and now that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's blockbuster space epic "Project Hail Mary" has hit theaters, here's one. How does the book's author Andy Weir feel about the second adaptation of his work after 2015's "The Martian?"

Good news! He loves it!

On Weir's Instagram account, he posted a photo of himself on the movie's set with the caption, "Nothing quite like seeing your book come to life on the big screen—a huge shout out to [Amazon MGM Studios] for being such an amazing partner on this interstellar adventure of a lifetime." Elsewhere in other interviews, Weir echoed this statement ... and paid a lot of lip service to the film's star Ryan Gosling to boot.

While speaking to USA Today, Weir said that Lord and Miller "could not have done a better job" adapting his best-selling book into a movie — especially as it pertains to Rocky, the alien creature who befriends Gosling's Dr. Ryland Grace (and is voiced and puppeted by James Ortiz). Citing the duo's great animation work in projects like the "Spider-Verse" films, Weir said of the duo, "They know how to do animation, and animation is what's necessary to have a faceless rock be something that you care about. It all has to be done via body language and motion." Rocky is, in fact, an absolute delight ... but when it comes to his praise for the movie, Weir really made sure to lavish praise upon Gosling, and that's fair when you consider that Gosling mostly spends time on-screen alone unless it's a flashback scene or he's with a puppet.