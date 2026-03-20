What Is Astrophage From Project Hail Mary?

Contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary"

One of the most important elements of the stunning space adventure movie "Project Hail Mary" is the tiny life form called Astrophage. This is the alien microbe that both threatens humanity and provides the source for its salvation. But what is Astrophage, exactly?

Astrophage is a microscopic form of life that lives on the surface of stars like a mold or an algae. It can travel for light years through space, attracted to light like the proverbial moth to a flame. It absorbs light in vast quantities, which is why stars are its food of choice. This diet of starlight gives the lifeform its name: Astrophage means "star eater" in Latin.

The microbe uses stored energy to move through space at up to 0.92 times the speed of light. This happens by converting its stored mass back into energy in the form of Petrova-wavelength light. It isn't sentient, which is why Grace jokes that it's very different from the Vulcans dropping by to say hello (interestingly, Spock's fictional home planet in Star Trek is technically in the same star system as Rocky's).