What Is Taumoeba From Project Hail Mary?

This article contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary"

"Project Hail Mary" has stunned critics and fans alike. Part of the story's appeal is how well it sets the high-concept stakes for an apocalyptic event, as the tiny alien micro-organisms called Astrophage enter our solar system and start feasting on the sun. (If you need a more thorough explainer for Ryan Gosling's adaptation, check out Looper's video.) The solution to that inadvertent, sun-sucking alien invasion is Taumoeba. And if you're scratching your head about what exactly Taumoeba is, we get it — the movie doesn't have time to go into too much detail.

The arrival of Astrophage sends Ryland Grace (Gosling) and the alien Rocky (James Ortiz) to the Tau Ceti star system in search of the reason why that star, out of all the others infected with Astrophage, isn't showing signs of dimming. Once the pair link up in the Tau Ceti system, they head to its planet, Adrian, where they discover another microscopic life form, Taumoeba. This organism lives dozens of kilometers up in the planet's atmosphere, where it feasts on, you guessed it, Astrophage.

Taumoeba is important not just because it enjoys a star-powered Astrophage snack now and again. It's a salvational find because Taumoeba is the only known natural predator of Astrophage. It's the reason Astrophage hasn't destroyed the Tau Ceti star, and it has the potential to save both Grace and Rocky's home worlds.