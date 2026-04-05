What The Cast Of Batman Beyond Looks Like In Real Life
"Batman: The Animated Series" is among the best and most popular animated superhero shows of all time. It carved out its own mythos while introducing the character to a younger audience outside of the mainstream films. Making a follow-up was a tall order, but Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett were up to the task. The solution was to offer a radically different take on Bruce Wayne while having a new character assume the mantle of Batman.
"Batman Beyond" remains essential viewing for any comic book fan. Like "Batman: The Animated Series," "Beyond" was made for kids but tackled themes that older viewers could appreciate. The show also dabbled in body horror, as displayed in Season 2's "Earth Mover" where the villain has literally fused with the earth. Regardless, Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) was a great entry point for newcomers to the comic book world, as he dealt with common teenager issues like homework and finding time for his girlfriend in addition to stopping crime.
"Batman Beyond" didn't just introduce kids to superheroes, but also elements of cyberpunk and dystopias. It's an incredibly ambitious series, with all the characters brought to life by talented voiceover artists. This is what the cast of "Batman Beyond" looks like behind those animated masks.
Will Friedle as Terry McGinnis
Long before Miles Morales took up the mantle of Spider-Man or Kate Bishop became Hawkeye, a different passing of the torch took place on Kids' WB. For many, Bruce Wayne had always been Batman, so it may have been a shock seeing someone else behind the mask. But Terry McGinnis, as voiced by Will Friedle, served as a great replacement. Mentored by a retired Bruce, Terry is provided Batman's old suit and gear to battle new threats.
Friedle got his big break in 1993 with a starring role on "Boy Meets World" as Eric Matthews, the cooler older brother to protagonist Cory (Ben Savage). He'd stay on the show for all seven seasons, but almost walked away after Season 3 when he was thinking of moving to Amsterdam. Fortunately, he stayed put and now co-hosts the "Pod Meets World" podcast where he, Rider Strong, and Danielle Fishel look back on the pivotal '90s series.
"Boy Meets World" would be one of Friedle's only live-action projects. Since then, he's mostly focused on animation. In addition to "Batman Beyond," you've also heard him on "ThunderCats" and "Winx Club." And we can't forget he's also among the cast of "Kim Possible," as best friend Ron Stoppable.
Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne
There's a great piece of connective tissue between "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Batman Beyond" by bringing Bruce Wayne's original voice actor, Kevin Conroy, back for the aged role. Here, Bruce retires from crime-fighting but finds hope to clean up Gotham with help from Terry McGinnis. While he gets in on the action occasionally, the show mostly sees him as an eye in the sky, offering Terry aid while he's on missions.
"Batman Beyond" remains one of Conroy's greatest moments as Batman, bringing a philosophical gravity to the character. Bruce doesn't sound like a decrepit old man. Instead, his voice carries extra weight — perhaps due to the knowledge that, despite everything he did for Gotham, the city remains a cesspool of crime and violence.
Conroy died in 2022 after spending decades voicing Batman. He became so synonymous with the Dark Knight that whenever a new DC animated movie came out that didn't include Conroy in the credits, it was an immediate disappointment. His presence in "Batman Beyond" made the show a true changing of the guard. Conroy showed us that other people could wear the mask, and everything would be okay.
Lauren Tom as Dana Tan
Terry's an interesting protagonist because he wants to do normal teenager stuff while also being a superhero, like going on dates with his girlfriend, Dana Tan (Lauren Tom). Dana's often upset that Terry runs off in the middle of dates, but puts up with it, assuming he has good reasons.
While Tom has some live-action experience in shows like "Friends" and "Poker Face," she's mostly known for her voiceover work. She's done a phenomenal job of bringing greater Asian representation to animation, playing Angela Chan on "Superman: The Animated Series," Amy Wong on "Futurama," and Numbuh Three on "Codename: Kids Next Door," among countless others.
Unlike many instances where Tom has had to put on a voice to fully encapsulate a character, Dana made use of her normal tone. "When Bruce [Timm] heard my voice, he went, 'Oh, that's it.' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, thank God, because that's just my regular voice,'" Tom explained to ToonBarn.
Cree Summer as Max Gibson
Terry avoided telling his girlfriend, Dana, about his Batman exploits. But his pal, Max Gibson (Cree Summer), learned the truth and became an ally in his fight. First appearing in Season 2, she proves her impressive intellect by deducing that Terry is actually Batman, something most of the other characters could've put together if they thought about it for another second or two. But she also guides him on various missions, offering tech support and moral guidance.
Like Will Friedle and Lauren Tom before, Cree Summer is voice acting royalty. She's voiced characters in hundreds of projects since the 1980s, with one of her first gigs being Penny on "Inspector Gadget." She went on to voice Susie Carmichael on "Rugrats" and Princess Kida in one of the most underrated animated movies ever, "Atlantis: The Lost Empire." But you may have seen her in the flesh with live-action roles in "Ironheart" and "Abbott Elementary."
And Summer wasn't limited to playing Max, as she also voiced the villain Tigress in the Season 2 premiere episode "Splicers." Whether it's a normal teenager or a half-human, half-animal hybrid, Summer can really do it all.
Sherman Howard as Derek Powers (Blight)
Batman has some of the most iconic villains in comic book history, from the Joker to Two-Face to Penguin. One challenge for "Batman Beyond" is that it had to come up with new bad guys since those from "Batman: The Animated Series" would either be deceased or too old to be much of a threat (although Mark Hamill's Joker did return in the excellent "Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker"). But among the best of "Batman Beyond's" villains was Derek Powers, also known as Blight (Sherman Howard).
Blight is actually the first villain Terry goes up against. Derek is introduced in the first episode as the new head of Wayne Enterprises following Bruce's retirement. After exposure to an experimental nerve gas, Derek becomes the supervillain Blight with glowing, radioactive skin that reveals his skeleton; however, he uses artificial skin so that he can maintain something of a normal life.
Howard has racked up an impressive filmography over the years. Most audiences were introduced to him as Bub in 1985's "Day of the Dead," and he's gone on to appear in shows like "Law & Order" and "Blue Bloods." "Batman Beyond" wasn't even his first foray into superheroes, as he played Lex Luthor in the '90s "Superboy" series.
Stockard Channing as Barbara Gordon
"Batman Beyond" taking place in the far out future means certain allies, like Commissioner Gordon, are gone from the proceedings. But Bruce Wayne still has one (somewhat) friendly face in Gotham P.D.: Barbara Gordon, the former Batgirl, who has taken her father's place as commissioner and is now voiced by Stockard Channing.
She's an Emmy and Tony winner and was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress for her role in "Six Degrees of Separation." She's also known for portraying Abbey Bartlet on "The West Wing" and recently appeared as Wendy Whipple on the "Knuckles" series for Paramount+.
However, Channing only voiced Barbara on the first season of "Batman Beyond" before being replaced by Angie Harmon. It's unclear why Channing stepped down, but it's possible her commitment to "The West Wing," which debuted the same year as "Batman Beyond," kept her busy. It wouldn't be the first time Batgirl got a voice actor shift, as Melissa Gilbert was part of the cast of "Batman: The Animated Series" but was swapped out with Tara Strong for "The New Batman Adventures."
Seth Green as Nelson Nash
Any high school-centric TV show needs a good bully, and "Batman Beyond" had a great one in the form of Nelson Nash (Seth Green). He picks on Terry a little bit, particularly in the beginning of the series, but has his humorous moments as well. In the episode "Golem," Terry swings in to save Nelson from a robotic rampage, but instead of dropping him gently on the ground, he tosses him in the ocean.
Green already had one foot in the "Batman" animated universe, having voiced the little-known character Wizard on "Batman: The Animated Series." However, he largely made a name for himself in the 1990s with a slew of live-action roles, such as Oz In "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and Scott Evil in the "Austin Powers" movies.
His knack for voices got him work in many animated projects. Most notably, he's been the voice of Chris Griffin on "Family Guy" for several decades now. He's also voiced a myriad characters on "Robot Chicken," which he also co-created. Many of Green's past characters are nerds and geeks, but Nelson was a change of pace, emobodying someone on the opposite end of the popularity spectrum.
Melissa Disney as Curare
Melissa Disney isn't just any voice actress. She's a true pioneer in the field, as she became one of the first women to voice a movie trailer with 2000's "Gone in 60 Seconds." In the past, trailers were typically narrated by men (usually Don LaFontaine). While trailers don't typically come with voiceover narration anymore, Disney still has had a prolific career, including voicing several characters on "Batman Beyond."
The villain Curare, a scimitar-wielding assassin, doesn't say much; but when she does, it's Disney behind the mic. She also plays Bobbi "Blade" Sommer, one of the popular girls at Terry's high school.
Arguably, Disney's most iconic role to date is as the titular Ginger Foutley in "As Told By Ginger," one of the best Nickelodeon shows of the 2000s Ginger is a vastly different high schooler compared to the outgoing Blade, trying to find her place within the various cliques.
Shannon Kenny as Inque
Season 1, Episode 3 ("Black Out") proved that this new iteration of Batman would have plenty of great villains to fight with the debut of Inque (Shannon Kenny). After getting exposed to an experimental substance, she gains shape-shifting abilities that can turn her arms into weapons and squeeze into tight places.
Kenny got her start on the Australian soap opera "Sons and Daughters," and went on to have regular appearances on "Max Steel" and "The Invisible Man." But Inque handily remains one of her most memorable roles thanks to Kenny's sultry, seductive tone. She gives the villain a self-assuredness that contrasts from the idea that she could turn into a puddle at any moment.
Inque also made "Batman Beyond" many children's first experience with body horror. Not only could Inque transform, but in the episode "Disappearing Inque," she subjects a Gotham Cryogenics worker to a similar substance she was exposed to, turning him into a sentient blob that's unable to fend for himself. As a kids' show, "Batman Beyond" had to take it easy on the violence, but there were plenty of disturbing ways to depict a person's life getting destroyed.
Bruce Timm as J-Man
It's always a treat to see how the traditional Batman villains influence the reality of "Batman Beyond." Joker may be gone, but several violent street gangs try to emulate him, which mostly manifests as petty crimes and vandalism. J-Man, a leader of one of these factions, looks almost exactly like the traditional Joker from "Batman: The Animated Series," and is voiced by one of the creators of both shows, Bruce Timm.
Timm fleshed out DC's animated universe throughout the 1990s and 2000s with shows such as "Batman: The Animated Series," "Superman: The Animated Series," and "Justice League." He still has a hand in animated DC projects, as he also created the recent "Batman: Caped Crusader" for Amazon Prime Video.
Despite largely working in television, Timm believes "Batman Beyond" is ready for the big screen. "Could it work in live action? Sure. Of course, it could," he told SYFY. "I think it's ready-made for it. I do think it would be a little on the higher end production-value-wise, because it would not be a cheap movie to make because it's set in the future. But I [think] there's definitely some cinematic possibilities there, for sure." Some concept art for a "Batman Beyond" animated film leaked in 2024, but it seems as though that project has been scrapped.
Teri Garr as Mary McGinnis
Bruce Wayne lost both of his parents in a tragedy that shaped his identity as Batman. "Batman Beyond" sees Terry McGinnis motivated by a similar tragedy when his father is murdered after stumbling upon a corporate conspiracy. At least he still has one parent — his mother, Mary (Teri Garr) — still around to raise him and his younger brother.
Mary is a standard maternal figure who worries over Terry, especially since he frequently shows up at home late at night (or not at all). Garr brings a loving nature to the character, and has certainly had plenty of experience. She has credits from the 1960s, including small roles in "Star Trek: The Original Series," "The Andy Griffith Show," and the Adam West-starring "Batman." Over the years, she amassed bigger parts like Inga in "Young Frankenstein" and Sandy in "Tootsie," the latter of which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress.
Garr continued acting until 2011, and sadly passed away in 2024 due to complications from multiple sclerosis. Garr first came public with her diagnosis in 2002 and became an avid spokesperson for the condition.
Henry Rollins as Mad Stan
When it comes to "Batman Beyond" villains, there are menacing ones like Blight and retro favorites like Mr. Freeze (Michael Ansara). And then there was Mad Stan, voiced by Black Flag singer Henry Rollins.
Mad Stan was a recurring antagonist normally played up for a joke. He was virulently anti-government and would often go on long diatribes against the high-tech future of Gotham. He didn't have any cool powers, and his plans usually involved simply blowing something up. Many of Rollins' characters play into the muscular physique and punk background Rollins was known for in real life.
He also plays a gang leader on "Sons of Anarchy" and was a member of the band Riot Spray in the comedy series "Portlandia." But Mad Stan remains one of his most iconic roles. It's only a shame Mad Stan didn't appear in "Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker," but Rollins does play a hulking, brutish member of the Jokerz gang, Bonk.