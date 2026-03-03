12 Best 2000s Nickelodeon Shows
Great children's television is hard to find these days. Many kids have turned their attention to social media and platforms like YouTube where they follow their favorite content creators. As a result, streamers have focused more on adult fare, while kids have taken more of a backseat. It's enough to make one yearn for the days where there was genuinely inventive children's stories being told on Nickelodeon back in the 2000s.
From wacky comedies to shows that told cohesive narratives across a single season, the best Nickelodeon shows from this era ran the gamut of exceptional storytelling that kids and their parents could enjoy. Of course, some of these shows ran into the 1990s and/or 2010s, but for the sake of simplicity, as long as they had a significant portion of their run during the aughts, they qualify.
This list was carefully curated by a millennial who grew up alongside these shows and can speak from first-hand experience which ones had the most impact. We also considered general reviews and how much each series has endured even if it went off the air long ago.
Danny Phantom
- Creator: Butch Hartman
- Cast: David Kaufman, Grey DeLisle, Rickey D'Shon Collins
- Genre: Action, sci-fi, comedy
- Number of Episodes: 49
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
After the success of "The Fairly OddParents," creator Butch Hartman ventured into teen drama/superhero territory with the exquisite "Danny Phantom." Debuting in 2004, the series follows Danny Fenton (David Kaufman), who gains ghost powers and uses them to become the de factor superhero of Amity Park, protecting his friends and family from all sorts of supernatural threats.
"Danny Phantom" came out around the time characters like Spider-Man and the X-Men were dominating movie theaters. Superheroes were coming out of their niche and gaining more widespread recognition, so the series could be seen as a stepping stone in getting younger kids interested in the genre. But while preteens could enjoy the action sequences and underrated rogues' gallery (including some great villains you might've forgotten about), older kids could get invested in the more mature storylines, like the will they/won't they tension between Danny and his goth best friend Sam (Grey DeLisle).
"Danny Phantom" had a lot of potential beyond its three-season run. There have been other forms of media in the years since, but there's a clear demand for more. Legacy sequels might be old hat at this point, but if any Nickelodeon show from the 2000s deserves a second chance at life, it's "Danny Phantom."
The Amanda Show
This slide includes references to substance abuse.
- Creator: Dan Schneider
- Cast: Amanda Bynes, Drake Bell, Josh Peck
- Genre: Sketch comedy
- Number of Episodes: 62
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Before kids could get into the sketch comedy stylings of "Saturday Night Live," they had "All That" on Nickelodeon. Cast member Amanda Bynes was so funny that she eventually spun off into her own series, appropriately titled "The Amanda Show."
With it, she carried on the tradition set by "The Carol Burnett Show" and "The Tracey Ullman Show" to show off a variety of characters she often played, like Judge Trudy (a parody of Judge Judy) and Penelope Taynt (a mega-fan obsessed with Bynes). In addition to showing off the comedic talents of its titular star, "The Amanda Show" also introduced audiences to Drake Bell and Josh Peck, who would get their own Nickelodeon show soon enough.
Of course, "The Amanda Show" can be a tough watch these days knowing of Bynes struggle with substance abuse and mental health issues. There are also the accusations lobbied against the show in the docuseries "Quiet on Set" where writers and performers shared the sexism and racism they endured while working on "The Amanda Show." It's understandable if some don't wish to revisit the series with such knowledge, but there's no doubt it shaped the senses of humor of those who grew up with it.
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
- Creator: John A. Davis
- Cast: Debi Derryberry, Rob Paulsen, Jeff Garcia
- Genre: Science fiction, adventure, comedy
- Number of Episodes: 64
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
The 2000s were a transitionary time for animation. While 2D was still prominent, it was clear that 3D was the future. After the success of the feature-length film "Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius," Nickelodeon pushed forward with giving the brilliant (if slightly unethical) inventor Jimmy Neutron (Debi Derryberry) the spotlight on the network regularly.
"The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius" saw Jimmy get into all sorts of trouble, usually of his own creation. He'd invent something, there would be some sort of horrible consequence, and Jimmy would have to figure out how to set things right. This allowed for a lot of creative designs, like a lima bean monster with a hideous grin or an evil floating slice of pizza.
Combine those designs with the hilarious antics of Jimmy's friends — Carl Wheezer (Rob Paulsen) and Sheen Estevez (Jeff Garcia) — and there was plenty for kids to latch onto. The series was inventive and looked unlike anything else on Nickelodeon (or any other kid-centric channel) at the time.
The Wild Thornberrys
- Creators: Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, Steve Pepoon, David Silverman, Stephen Sustarsic
- Cast: Lacey Chabert, Tim Curry, Jodi Carlisle
- Genre: Adventure, comedy
- Number of Episodes: 91
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Every kid dreams of being able to talk to animals, which made "The Wild Thornberrys" pure wish fulfillment. The cartoon follows the titular family who make nature documentaries and travel the world. Unbeknownst to everyone else, Eliza (Lacey Chabert), can talk to animals. Normally, she pals around with her pet chimpanzee Darwin (Tom Kane), and uses her powers to help other animals get out of a jam.
"The Wild Thornberrys" was the perfect vehicle for talking about important issues, like poaching and preserving endangered species, in a manner accessible to young children. But there's also the family dynamic and their unconventional lifestyle. They might fight, but still come together and learn to accept one another by the end.
The show regularly knew how to bring a tear to viewers' eyes, most notably a four-part arc where audiences learn of Donnie's (Flea) backstory, which is downright tragic for a character who had mostly been used for comedic relief. "The Wild Thornberrys" was one of the best and most important Nickelodeon shows of the 2000s, even serving as a foundation for "Rugrats Go Wild," one of the best crossover movies of all time.
True Jackson, VP
- Creator: Andy Gordon
- Cast: Keke Palmer, Greg Proops, Robbie Amell
- Genre: Teen sitcom
- Number of Episodes: 56
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Keke Palmer is a big star these days, with many great movies to her name like "Nope" and "Hustlers." But her filmography goes back way further, and anyone who watched Nickelodeon in the 2000s will undoubtedly recognize her for the lead role in "True Jackson, VP." In it, True lands a job as the vice president of the youth apparel division at Mad Style, which leads to ample chaos as teenage shenanigans and the high-pressure fashion industry collide.
"True Jackson, VP" was great for older teens who might've been thinking about what they might want to pursue in the future. Of course, corporate life rarely resembles what's shown on the series, but that's what made it fun. There's also the obligatory will they/won't they romance between True and mail deliverer Jimmy (Robbie Amell) that kept viewers on their toes.
In hindsight, it's easy to see how Palmer was destined for greatness. Even from a young age, she had a natural charisma and could handle her own amongst more veteran performers.
As Told By Ginger
- Creator: Emily Kapnek
- Cast: Melissa Disney, Kenny Blank, Liz Georges
- Genre: Teen drama, comedy
- Number of Episodes: 54
- Where to Watch: N/A
Many Nick shows in the 2000s could be divided into one of two categories. Shows like "True Jackson, VP" were aimed at an older crowd, mostly teenagers, and then there were sillier cartoons that younger kids wanted to see. "As Told By Ginger" threaded the needle between these two realms beautifully, offering heartfelt commentary about growing up while still making time for silly antics.
Ginger Foutley (Melissa Disney) is a pretty average teenage girl. She navigates friendships, tries to learn her place amongst the more popular teens, and works through romantic feelings toward a boy who's been a long-time friend. These are topics anyone can relate to, but younger viewers might gravitate toward Ginger's younger brother, Carl (Jeannie Elias), who gets involved in B-plots that lack such introspection.
With its unique nature, "As Told By Ginger" remains one of the more underrated kids' shows from the 2000s. It didn't need action or a zany sci-fi premise to draw in viewers. It spoke to them on their own terms and hopefully guided them as they went through adolescence, too.
The Fairly OddParents
- Creator: Butch Hartman
- Cast: Tara Strong, Daran Norris, Susanne Blakeslee
- Genre: Comedy, fantasy
- Number of Episodes: 159
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Netflix
Disney may have introduced the widely accepted concept of a fairy godmother, but "The Fairly OddParents" flipped that notion on its head. Timmy Turner (Tara Strong) is a kid who could really use some help from his neglectful parents and a psychopathic babysitter (Grey DeLisle). Therefore, he's granted two fairy godparents — Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) and Cosmo (Daran Norris) — who can grant nearly any wish as long as they don't run afoul of Da Rules.
"The Fairly OddParents" is easily one of the funniest shows Nickelodeon ever had. With Cosmo and Wanda's power to make anything appear, there were ample opportunities for sight gags. And if you looked closely enough, there were many jokes clearly aimed at adults that flew over kids' heads.
It also remains one of Nickelodeon's most enduring classics. The series ran for 10 seasons and spawned various TV movies, numerous crossovers with "The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius," and spinoff shows, like "The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder" and "The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish."
Drake & Josh
- Creator: Dan Schneider
- Cast: Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove
- Genre: Teen sitcom
- Number of Episodes: 56
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Netflix
Comedy has a rich tradition of iconic duos. Abbott and Costello. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. But if you were a kid watching Nickelodeon in the 2000s, the only two names you really cared about were Drake Bell and Josh Peck, as the two led their own series, "Drake & Josh."
The buddy sitcom sees the step-brothers learning to get along with one another. Drake's the cool guy who doesn't have a problem getting dates and plays guitar. Josh is a bit on the nerdier side, but has a kind heart. He often has to act as the voice of reason within any given scenario.
It's that chemistry that sets "Drake & Josh" apart from other kid-friendly sitcoms of the era. The two play off one another so well. Whether they're engaging in slapstick or trading barbs, everything has a quick-witted precision. But there's a real heart that imparts messages without ever feeling preachy. "Drake & Josh" ended after four seasons as the creative team felt it was time to move on, but maybe it's for the best the show didn't overstay its welcome.
Hey Arnold!
- Creator: Craig Bartlett
- Cast: Lane Toran, Francesca Marie Smith, Dan Castellaneta
- Genre: Comedy-drama, slice of life
- Number of Episodes: 100
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Kids who grew up in the 2000s undoubtedly remember the titular football-head always trying to help those in need, whether it was kids at school or people in the community. But if you look under the surface, you'll find that "Hey Arnold!" had its darker details, finding creative ways to talk about addiction and familial neglect.
That doesn't mean the show was always heavy, as its adaptability was one of its strengths. Some episodes were straight-up hilarious while others tackled typical teen life, like navigating a crush on a girl.
Running from 1996 to 2004, with "Hey Arnold!: The Movie" coming out in 2002, "Hey Arnold!" straddles that line between being a '90s and a 2000s show, but honestly works for both eras. It's truly a timeless series as, even without a single smartphone in sight, kids can still relate to many of the issues brought up in "Hey Arnold!"
Invader Zim
- Creator: Jhonen Vasquez
- Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz, Andy Berman, Rosearik Rikki Simons
- Genre: Science fiction, horror, comedy
- Number of Episodes: 27
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Looking back on "Invader Zim," it feels like something that should've been on Adult Swim rather than Nickelodeon. However, the fact that this series, about an incompetent extraterrestrial trying to conquer Earth, was considered appropriate for kids meant it had to work within certain limitations. In hindsight, that only made it darker as there was plenty of implied violence, like using shadows to depict a young child getting his eyeballs ripped out (yes, that's a thing that happens).
We're not going to complain about how "Invader Zim" got made because, quite frankly, it's incredible. It has mean streak of humor depicting every human as an idiot, yet Zim (Richard Steven Horvitz) still can't annihilate them.
"Invader Zim" is truly the antithesis to every other Nickelodeon show during the 2000s. There weren't heartwarming messages. School is depicted as a literal prison, and the corporate world doesn't hold up much better. If you were a kid watching "Invader Zim," there's a good chance it served as your entry point to horror. Or maybe you just liked watching GIR (Rosearik Rikki Simons) roll around on pizzas. There's nothing to grow from, only pure anarchy.
SpongeBob SquarePants
- Creator: Stephen Hillenburg
- Cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown
- Genre: Comedy
- Number of Episodes: 330 (and counting)
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Prime Video
In May 1999, Nickelodeon came out with a little show called "SpongeBob SquarePants." The show's still airing new episodes, and it's come to define the network with spinoffs and multiple theatrically-released movies.
Even if you stopped watching "SpongeBob" years ago, those early episodes still have plenty of social cache. One needs only to look at the current online landscape and the bevy of "SpongeBob SquarePants" memes, mostly from the first few seasons, to see how much people still love the show. Even setting that aside, it's easy to forget just how many great jokes were crammed into a single 11-minute segment. The best "SpongeBob SquarePants" episodes ever take a simple concept and mine it for absurdity to the point where it's hard to pick just one joke to single out for how good it is.
Whenever a show is around for decades, the quality's going to decline. But off the strength of those first few seasons, "SpongeBob" will forever remain a great watch, especially for millennials to show their own kids today.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko
- Cast: Zach Tyler Eisen, Mae Whitman, Jack De Sena
- Genre: Action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy
- Number of Episodes: 61
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Netflix
When people think of children's cartoons, they think of silly, wacky escapades, which there certainly were a lot of on Nickelodeon with "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "The Fairly OddParents" being so prominent. Yet amidst all this, one show dared to not just tell a great children's story, but a tale that anyone of any age could enjoy and learn from. This was "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
Combining mythology with superb world-building, the series sees Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) as the avatar and final airbender amongst his people, who is tasked with bringing harmony to the four kingdoms and stopping the Fire Nation from their war of aggression. In addition to Aang, there are other characters who can control one of the four elements (fire, water, earth, and wind). What follows is an epic adventure that tackles themes like totalitarianism, genocide, and class warfare.
Of course, those heavy themes are packaged with cool fights and plenty of humor. The franchise has lived on through the likes of "The Legend of Korra" and Netflix's live-action adaptation of the original series. Meanwhile, we're still waiting for Nickelodeon to give us another original show that's vastly different from other network's offerings.