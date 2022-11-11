Kevin Conroy's Greatest Moments As Batman

Kevin Conroy, one of the entertainment world's most prolific and beloved voice actors, has passed away at the age of 66 (via Deadline). Conroy was best known for playing billionaire Bruce Wayne and his vengeful alter-ego Batman across numerous animated television, film, and video game projects over the past three decades.

From "Batman: The Animated Series" to the tragically canceled project "Batman: Caped Crusader," Conroy gave every bit of himself to the world of the Dark Knight and became the definitive Batman for multiple generations of children and adults. It is immeasurably difficult to summarize his madly robust history with the role, and this piece must knowingly omit certain brief but indelibly important moments from Conroy's time in the cowl. While far from exhaustive or even comprehensive, these moments comprise the Batman performances that matter to Conroy's most valued crime-fighting partners — his fans.

In researching countless interviews for this piece, it has become clear that they all share one thing in common. Whether asked about the character of Batman, the experience of taking the role to live-action, or returning for another season of "Batman Beyond," Conroy continuously centered his perspective around his audience. "The response I get pretty regularly from fans is so heartfelt," he once said. "People talk about how the show affected them twenty years ago when they were growing up, and how they're now introducing their kids to it. People talk about Batman on such an intimate, adult level. You're not talking about a cartoon. You're really talking about a character who's very close to a lot of people." It is in that spirit of Conroy's modesty and reverence that we present some of his greatest moments at Batman.