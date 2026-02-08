What The Cast Of Kim Possible Looks Like In Real Life
In the early 2000s, the Disney Channel was at the top of their game. Between live action series, original movies, and shows highlighting performers who bridged the gap between teen actors and pop stars, the world was their oyster. And one of their biggest hits during this period was "Kim Possible," an animated series starring Christy Carlson Romano in the titular role. In many ways, Kim Possible is an ordinary teenager — she has a group of friends, she's on the cheerleading squad, she has an often antagonistic relationship with her overly strict principal.
But she's also extremely un-ordinary, considering that she's a spy during her off hours. With her closest allies by her side, her afterschool job mostly involves taking down villains bent on world domination. It's sort of like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but for the spy genre rather than the supernatural one. A massive hit, "Kim Possible" ran for four seasons between 2002 and 2007. But what have its stars been doing in the two decades since it first went on the air? Charge up your kimmunicators, and let's find out.
Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible)
Before Christy Carlson Romano took on the role of the teenage super spy Kim Possible, she was a major player in one of the Disney Channel's most popular live-action TV series, "Even Stevens." In it, she played Ren, the Type A sister of Shia LaBeouf's chaotic Louis, taking a stand for eldest daughters everywhere. She also starred opposite Hilary Duff in "Cadet Kelly," making 2002 one of her busiest years: All three major Disney projects were running at the same time.
But although she aged out of the Disney Channel demographic in the early 2000s, she continued acting in the years since. In 2018, she voiced the role of Trina in "Big Hero 6: The Series," and the following year she made an appearance in the live-action version of "Kim Possible," where she played Poppy Blu. In 2025, she was a contestant on the third season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," as well as reprising her voice role of Kim Possible on "Chibiverse."
In addition to these television roles, Romano has made several forays into live theater, appearing in three Broadway productions of the course of her career. She originated the role of Mary Phagen in the 1998 production of "Parade," as well as playing Kate Monster in "Avenue Q" and Belle in "Beauty and the Beast."
Will Friedle (Ron Stoppable)
Behind every strong, confident woman like Kim Possible, there's ... well, a Ron Stoppable; an ordinary, well-intentioned guy just kind of doing his best. In "Kim Possible," that's Will Friedle. Best known for his work as Eric Matthews, Cory's cool but often incredibly dopey older brother, on the '90s coming-of-age dramedy "Boy Meets World," Friedle took a brief foray into the world of voice acting to wear the role of Ron for the entire series run of "Kim Possible." And although he had primarily worked in live action before the Disney series, he quickly found a niche for himself as a voiceover artist.
In addition to playing Ron, he starred as Peter Quill in the animated series of "Guardians of the Galaxy," Bumblebee in "Transformers: Robots in Disguise," and Kid Flash on "Teen Titans Go!" In 2015, he reprised his role as Eric Matthews on "Girl Meets World," the spinoff show of "Boy Meets World" starring Rowan Blanchard as Cory's daughter and Sabrina Carpenter (yes, that Sabrina Carpenter) as her rogueish best friend.
In 2025, he was featured on seven episodes of "Barbie Mysteries," and since 2022, he has been one of the hosts of "Pod Meets World," a "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast also featuring his former costars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong.
Nancy Cartwright (Rufus)
When it comes to voiceover work, Nancy Cartwright is a living legend. Not only did she play the pint-sized sidekick Rufus on "Kim Impossible," but she has a long list of other credits that make her one of the most recognizable voices in the industry. Since 1989, she has played the iconic yellow pre-teen whose antics inspired a generation: the ever-popular Bart Simpson on "The Simpsons." Although this was without a doubt her longest-running gig, she's found time to give voice to many other popular characters. Pistol Pete on "Goof Troop," Chuckie Finster on "Rugrats" (a role she shared with Christine Cavanaugh), and Mindy on "Animaniacs," to name just a few of her biggest roles.
In 2019, she reprised her role as Rufus in the live-action "Kim Possible" film — since the character's not a human, she was one of the only cast members who could still play her original role. While the majority of her time these days is spent on "The Simpsons," she also found time to join the rebooted version of "Rugrats" as Chuckie, which aired from 2021 to 2023.
Tahj Mowry (Wade)
The younger brother of Tia and Tamara Mowry — most famous for their breakthrough performance as twins adopted separately who then meet for the first time as teenagers on "Sister Sister" — Tahj Mowry had his own career as a child actor. In addition to making early appearances on shows like "Full House" and "Who's the Boss?," he starred as preteen brainiac TJ on "Smart Guy," and was featured in several Disney Channel projects, including the Disney Channel Original Movies "Hounded" and "Poof Point." In a similar role to his performance on "Smart Guy," Mowry plays Wade, the supergenius guy in the chair for Kim Possible.
In the years since "Kim Possible" went off the air, Mowry has continued to work on a fairly regular basis. From 2012 to 2017, he starred as Tucker on "Baby Daddy," a live-action comedy that aired for 100 episodes on Freeform. More recently, he played Gary "Moog" Mogowski on "The Muppets Mayhem" in 2023.
John DiMaggio (Dr. Drakken)
Since the 1980s, John DiMaggio's had an impressive career as a voice actor, and his performance as Kim Possible's most frequent villain adversary, Dr. Drakken, sees him in peak form. If his voice sounds familiar, there's a reason for that. He's played some of the most memorable characters in all of animation, including Bender on "Futurama," The Scotsman on "Samurai Jack," General Grievous in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," several characters in "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Jake the Dog in "Adventure Time," and ... well, honestly that's just the tip of the iceberg.
DiMaggio did his time on the Disney animated film circuit as well, with voice appearances in "Bolt," "Zootopia," "Wreck-It Ralph," and "Ralph Breaks the Internet." He's also done a few live-action gigs over the years, giving audiences the rare opportunity to actually see his face — most recently, he's had multi-episode arcs in "Interview with the Vampire," "Mythic Quest," and "Perry Mason."
Gary Cole (James Possible)
One of the most prolific members of the "Kim Possible" cast is Gary Cole, who voiced James Possible, Kim's genius father. Cole has been a prominent figure in both live-action and animation for decades, using his deadpan delivery largely for comedic purposes. He played Bill Lumburgh in the cult classic "Office Space," Cotton in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," and Reese Bobby in "Talladega Nights," cementing his reputation in the world of big-screen comedies.
Cole also had success on television, with prominent roles on "The West Wing," "Entourage," "The Good Wife," "Suits," "Mercy Street," "Chicago Fire," "The Good Fight," and "NCIS." From 2013 to 2019, he played numbers wonk Kent Davison on "Veep," a role that earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.
The actor has also lent his voice to a number of productions, including "Family Guy," "Big Mouth," "Bob's Burgers," "Archer," and "F is For Family." But for us, he'll also be Mike Brady in the extremely silly '90s "Brady Bunch" films.
Nicole Sullivan (Shego)
Every villain needs their sardonic and usually much more intelligent sidekick, and for Dr. Drakken on "Kim Possible," that's Shego. Not only does she have the skills to make her Kim's most dangerous opponent, but she also has the supernatural ability to produce blasts of green energy from her hands, Emperor Palpatine style. Shego was voiced by Nicole Sullivan, an actor who made a splash back in 1995 when she was hired as part of the original cast of the sketch comedy show "MADtv."
In the years since, she's worked in both film and television, live action and animation. Some of her biggest on-screen roles include "The King of Queens," "17 Again," "Black-ish," "Scrubs." On the voice acting side, Sullivan made appearances (in a manner of speaking) in "The Ant Bully," "Meet the Robinsons," "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command," "Family Guy," "The Penguins of Madagascar," as well as playing Supergirl in "DC Super Hero Girls." In 2025, she was featured as Dr. Lugosi on "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" and Bonnie Bugg on "Running Point."
Jean Smart (Ann Possible)
Kim Possible's brain surgeon mother Ann is voiced by Jean Smart — an actor who likely needs no introduction. She's been a TV stalwart for decades, with main cast appearances on shows like "Designing Women," "Frasier," "24," "Samantha Who?," "Fargo," "Legion," "Mare of Easttown," and "Watchmen." Smart has been no stranger to film roles, either: You can find her alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in "A Simple Favor, " as well as "Youth in Revolt," "Garden State," "Babylon," and "I Heart Huckabees."
But her most prominent role in recent years is undoubtedly that of comedy legend Deborah Vance in "Hacks." For that acerbic performance, she has won four of her seven Primetime Emmys. (The other three were for "Samantha Who?" and "Frasier." That's on top of an additional seven nominations over the course of her career — we told you she was a TV legend.) And as if she wasn't busy enough, in 2025 she returned to Broadway (she was previously nominated for a Tony for her work in the 2001 production of "The Man Who Came to Dinner") to headline an original play called "Call Me Izzy."
Kirsten Storms (Bonnie)
Kirsten Storms was by no means a newbie to the world of Disney Channel programming when she took on the role of Bonnie, head cheerleader, on "Kim Possible." She had her breakthrough role a few years earlier when she starred in "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century," which became such a hit that it earned two sequels. She also appeared in "Johnny Tsunami," another popular Disney Channel Original Movie, as well as "Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time" and "Kim Possible: So the Drama."
Aside from her work with Disney, her most prominent roles have been in the world of soap operas. She was a series regular on "Days of Our Lives" during the early 2000s — actually overlapping with "Kim Possible" — and she currently plays Maxie Jones on "General Hospital," although she took a brief leave of absence for part of 2025. (Her character fell into a coma to accommodate this, in true soap opera fashion.)
Patrick Warburton (Steve Barton)
Patrick Warburton is one of those actors whose voice you recognize the second you hear it. His deadpan baritone served him well as Principal Steve Barton, an educator who seems to have it out for our teen hero, in "Kim Possible," but its far from his only prominent role. Back in the '90s, he played Puddy on "Seinfeld," stealing scenes as Elaine's sweet, laidback, and oh-so-dumb boyfriend. He also won acclaim for his work on "The Tick," which remains one of those shows we're still mad about being cancelled too early.
And, of course, he gained Disney icon status by playing Kronk in "The Emperor's New Groove." (For all our Disney adults out there, he also starred in the safety video for the Disney California Adventure ride "Soarin' Around the World.") Warburton played Lemony Snicket in the Netflix adaptation of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and in 2025, he was cast as Mayor Winddancer in "Zootopia 2." Basically, the guy is everywhere — and that's how it should be.
Shaun Fleming (Tim and Jim Possible)
For the majority of the "Kim Possible" series run, Kim's younger twin brothers Tim and Jim were voiced by Shaun Fleming (the role was taken over by Spencer Fox in the show's final season, a young actor who also voiced Dash in "The Incredibles"). He did the majority of his acting work with the Disney Channel, contributing his voice to projects like "Lilo & Stitch: The Series," "Teacher's Pet," and the two "Kim Possible" animated sequels.
In live action, his credits were relatively few, although he did make an appearance at the beginning of the horror film "Jeepers Creepers 2." These days, he's much more focused on his music. He played drums for the indie band Foxygen, and has since gone out on a solo career, performing under the name Diane Coffee. Since 2013, he's released four albums, and was featured on the Run the Jewels track "Crown."
Raven-Symone (Monique)
By the time Raven-Symone voiced the character of Monique on "Kim Possible," she was no stranger to Disney Channel audiences. In addition to appearing as Olivia Kendall on "The Cosby Show," she had headlined her own series on the Disney Channel, "That's So Raven," where she played a teenager with psychic abilities. Her other Disney roles included Nebula Wade in "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century" alongside her fellow "Kim Possible" star Kirsten Storms and Bubbles in the "Cheetah Girls" franchise.
In the years since, she's become a fully-fledged media personality, working as a co-host on the daytime talk show "The View" from 2012 to 2016, while other hosting gigs followed. But despite this, she still takes on plenty of traditional acting jobs. She reprised her role from "That's So Raven" in the sequel series "Raven's Home," which ran on the Disney Channel from 2017 to 2023, and played Dre's sister Rhonda on "Black-ish."
Tara Strong (Tara)
Tara Strong is another one of those actors, like Nancy Cartwright, who has had at least half a dozen iconic roles in the world of voice acting. She played Tara the cheerleader on "Kim Possible," but her versatility is such that she also voiced several other one-off characters on the show, giving her appearances in a grand total of 25 episodes. Beginning in the 1980s, her work has fallen into two main categories: the world of Nickelodeon, Disney, and Cartoon Network, and all of the various superhero entities created by DC and Marvel.
She played Tommy's younger brother Dil in both "Rugrats" and its spinoff series "All Grown Up," as well as the pint-sized crimefighter Bubbles in "Powerpuff Girls." Those two roles alone would cement her reputation in animation, but she's also had a major presence in other big animated properties, playing Timmy in "The Fairly Oddparents," Bebe and Cece Proud on "The Proud Family," Raven on "Teen Titans," Ben in "Ben 10," Scarlet Witch in "The Super Hero Squad Show," and Mary Jane in "Ultimate Spider-Man." If there was an animation hall of fame, Tara Strong would need to be in it. Every member of the cast of "Kim Possible" is a star.