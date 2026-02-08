What The Cast Of Kim Possible Looks Like In Real Life

Before Christy Carlson Romano took on the role of the teenage super spy Kim Possible, she was a major player in one of the Disney Channel's most popular live-action TV series, "Even Stevens." In it, she played Ren, the Type A sister of Shia LaBeouf's chaotic Louis, taking a stand for eldest daughters everywhere. She also starred opposite Hilary Duff in "Cadet Kelly," making 2002 one of her busiest years: All three major Disney projects were running at the same time.

But although she aged out of the Disney Channel demographic in the early 2000s, she continued acting in the years since. In 2018, she voiced the role of Trina in "Big Hero 6: The Series," and the following year she made an appearance in the live-action version of "Kim Possible," where she played Poppy Blu. In 2025, she was a contestant on the third season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," as well as reprising her voice role of Kim Possible on "Chibiverse."

In addition to these television roles, Romano has made several forays into live theater, appearing in three Broadway productions of the course of her career. She originated the role of Mary Phagen in the 1998 production of "Parade," as well as playing Kate Monster in "Avenue Q" and Belle in "Beauty and the Beast."