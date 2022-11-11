The Devastating Death Of Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy died on November 10. The veteran actor was 66. A representative of Conroy's confirmed to TV Line that the iconic actor passed away. "It is with profound sadness that I send this to you today: Kevin Conroy, the quintessential voice of Batman, and a dear friend to so many of us, has passed away," the representative said in a statement to the outlet. Diane Pershing, who worked alongside Conroy on several DC related projects, paid tribute to the actor via Facebook. "He's been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans," Pershing wrote, sharing several photos of the actor. It is unknown what illness Conroy was suffering from.

Conroy's contributions to pop culture will never be forgotten. The actor was best known for voicing the role of The Caped Crusader in "Batman: The Animated Series," widely considered one of the best animated shows of all time. Conroy received unanimous praise for his brooding voice and went on to voice The Dark Knight in several different DC Animated Universe projects, including "Batman Beyond" and "Justice League."

Conroy, whose voice became synonymous with Gotham's protector, was brought on board to voice the DC hero in Rocksteady's award-winning video game franchise "Batman: Arkham." While he will always be remembered as the voice of Batman, Conroy has a slew of other notable roles under his belt, making his death truly devastating.