What The Cast Of Batman: The Animated Series Looks Like In Real Life

Tim Burton's 1989 film "Batman" and its sequel, "Batman Returns," created a ton of goodwill surrounding the Caped Crusader. He was no longer the jokey Adam West version but a grittier, more violent character. But while Batman dominated the big screen, something else came out around the same time that ensured a generation of kids grew up idolizing the DC hero.

There's no other way to put it: "Batman: The Animated Series" is simply the best Batman cartoon ever made. It doesn't even need that qualifier; it's one of the best cartoons period. It provided complex, character-driven stories combined with high-octane action. For many, the show offered the definitive versions of iconic characters like Mr. Freeze and Clayface.

And one of the many things adults will instantly notice in "Batman: The Animated Series" is the caliber of voice talent bringing life to these heroes and villains. The aforementioned West voiced Simon Trent, an actor Bruce Wayne admired as a kid, as a bit of meta commentary. But that's the tip of the iceberg, as you'll undoubtedly recognize many of the talented actors who made these characters an integral part of countless childhoods.