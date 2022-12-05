Will Friedle Almost Walked Away From Boy Meets World After Season 3

Following the ending of TGIF hit series "Boy Meets World" in 2000, actor Will Friedle switched gears from live-action acting to voice acting work. It started before "Boy Meets World" actually ended, with Friedle voicing the character of Terry McGinnis, the next generation of Batman from the animated series "Batman Beyond." In 2002 he also started voicing Ron Stoppable on the popular Disney Channel animated series "Kim Possible." He continues to focus on voice acting to this day, mostly in DC and Marvel projects such as the animated "Guardians of the Galaxy" series where he voiced Starlord, and "DC Super Hero Girls" where he played, among others, Aquaman and Lex Luthor.

In an interview with Temple of Geek, Friedle was asked if he ever had any problems with typecasting after playing such an iconic role as Eric Matthews on "Boy Meets World," and Friedle explained that voice-acting saved him from being typecast too much. "That's the joy of animation is you always get to do something that you probably wouldn't get a chance to do live-action. So, I mean nobody was ever going to cast me as Batman. ... You can be a little typecast, but it's also just doing animated voices is such a joy that I don't care if I get the same role over and over again forever in animation." Friedle even launched the podcast "I Hear Voices" with his "Kim Possible" co-star Christy Carlson Romano that's dedicated to interviewing voice actors about their experiences in the industry.

But before he became known for his voice acting work, Friedle almost ditched his role in "Boy Meets World" after only three seasons, almost killing his career in both live-action and animation before it really even took off.