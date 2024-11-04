The Best Batman Beyond Villains, Ranked

Batman has been around for a long time, first appearing in "Detective Comics" #27 in 1939. He's built up a massive rogues gallery since then, filled with some of comics' greatest villains. For 60 years, Batman stories revolved around Bruce Wayne. He always led the line, taking the fight to the bad guys with the help of his Bat-Family in order to protect Gotham City, but that all changed in 1999. That's the year "Batman Beyond" hit TV screens, and it did something unheard of until then: it replaced Wayne as Batman.

In stepped Terry McGinnis, a teenager in the year 2039, becoming the Batman for a new generation. He protects Neo-Gotham with Wayne working as his guy in the chair, guiding him from afar and offering sage advice. "Batman Beyond" served as a sequel series to "Batman: The Animated Series" and "The New Batman Adventures." It's a bolder, darker show than its predecessors, and its villains (including some legacy bad guys) very much reflect that. The following villains are the best that the classic series has to offer.