All 7 Seasons Of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Ranked

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" is very close to the top on our ranking of every "Star Trek" series. It also boasts one of the finest "Star Trek" series finale episodes ever, and the fact that its seven-season tenure helped bring a slew of other "Star Trek" shows about makes "The Next Generation" the most influential series in the franchise since "Star Trek: The Original Series" itself. At its best, the show is one of the most thoughtful and eloquent science fiction series out there, and its reputation as a genre gem is well deserved.

That being said, it's not a perfect show by any stretch of imagination. As prestigious as "The Next Generation" is as a whole, it's also a wildly uneven production. The show's quality fluctuates from season to season, and there's an unfortunate abundance of lows to go with its many high points. Today, we'll take a look at each and every one of the seven seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and see how they stack up against each other.