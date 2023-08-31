The Controversial Star Trek Episode That Jonathan Frakes Calls An Embarrassment

Not every episode of "Star Trek" can be a classic, but even among the less-than-stellar entries in the franchise, some are more misguided than others. And when it comes to one episode in particular — the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" entry "Code of Honor" — Jonathan Frakes wishes it had never been made, calling it out for racial insensitivity.

Frakes has been a key figure in the "Star Trek" franchise since being cast on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as First Officer William Riker. In addition to playing the charming Starfleet officer, Frakes has directed prolifically across the franchise, most recently on several episodes of "Star Trek: Picard." Suffice it to say his voice carries more weight than most, and he has used that voice to vocally deride "Code of Honor," an episode from Season 1 of "The Next Generation."

Speaking at a virtual GalaxyCon event in 2020, Frakes took the stage with co-stars Denise Crosby and John de Lancie, where he paused the conversation to make his opinions on the episode known. "Code of Honor" finds the crew of the Enterprise traveling to a planet called Ligon II with a culture similar to that of ancient China, with all the aliens played by Black actors dressed like African tribesmen. To top things off, the Ligonians kidnap Crosby's Tasha Yar after she demonstrates martial arts skills. The episode has been widely criticized for racist tropes, and Frakes couldn't agree more. "The embarrassment heaped upon us in Season 1," he lamented, "mostly on Denise" (via TrekMovie).