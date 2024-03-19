5 Controversial Star Trek: The Next Generation Scenes Nobody Likes To Talk About

For all its philosophical contemplation of the human condition and nuanced exploration of sociopolitical issues, the "Star Trek" universe is not without its more bizarre moments. From problematic tropes and cheesy practical effects to poorly executed social allegories, sometimes the optimistic humanist message gets a little bogged down in questionable writing and production choices. And like every other series in the Trek canon, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" has its share of controversial scenes. A few are so cringy or even downright uncomfortable that some fans don't even like to think about them, let alone talk about them.

Sure, "The Next Generation" is loaded with epic Jean-Luc Picard moments and triumphs of holodeck LARPing. But even in one of sci-fi's best franchises, things like weak character send-offs, misguided attempts at handling complex sociopolitical issues, and inconsistent character development can occasionally creep in. Hang on to your bat'leth as we take on five controversial scenes in "The Next Generation" that no one likes to talk about.