All 13 Star Trek Pilot Episodes, Ranked From Worst To Best

"Star Trek" is a franchise that keeps on giving, even though its gifts tend to be of a wildly fluctuating nature. A ranking of every "Star Trek" series will show how the many shows in the franchise differ from each other, not just in their premises but also in terms of sheer quality. The same applies when all "Star Trek" movies are ranked from worst to best: The difference between the wheat and the chaff is nothing short of astounding.

Interestingly enough, it can be very difficult to tell early on what a particular "Star Trek" project's legacy is going to be. Just by looking at every "Star Trek" series' first season, you'd never guess that a show like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" belongs in the "best series in the franchise" conversation. However, that doesn't take away from the fact that first impressions are incredibly important. With that in mind, it's time that we dive into Looper's latest "Star Trek" ranking — a look at the franchise's many pilot episodes for the television series.