Every Star Trek Series Ranked

Today, "Star Trek" is one of the broadest franchises in all of entertainment, with shows, movies, multiple reboots and revivals to watch, and even more media to explore: video games, comics, books, and a most deserved etcetera. But at its core, "Star Trek" has always been at its best on television, where these brave crews could delve into complex stories, examine serious issues, and dive into the depths of its characters far more than any movie could.

These days, there are more than a dozen titles in the small-screen "Star Trek" library, but, believe it or not, more than half have been produced in the past decade. And although fans are divided on many of the newer entries, they've offered up a broader canvas of stories for the franchise, each with its own unique tone. If you've ever wondered how they all stack up, you needn't go to red alert, because we've got you covered. Whether judged on merits of popularity, writing, visuals, or culturural status, we've ranked every "Star Trek" series, worst to best.