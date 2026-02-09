10 Worst Episodes Of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Ranked

Long before Quark (Armin Shimerman) became one of the best characters on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the Ferengi rollout in "The Last Outpost" proved less than impressive. Widely regarded as one of the worst offenders in an already messy first season, "The Last Outpost" presents a one-dimensional version of the Ferengi that borders on unwatchable thanks to some questionable writing and production decisions.

The episode finds the Enterprise tracking a shipload of Ferengi, a race the Federation had never encountered before, to recover some property. Both ships are inexplicably stopped in orbit above an ancient Tkon outpost suffering a power drain knocking many of their systems offline. As both races are forced to cooperate, it becomes apparent that the Ferengi are leering, capitalist creeps who find clothing on women abhorrent and are obsessed with gold.

The general concept of "The Last Outpost" is fine. Most of this episode's problems begin and end with how the Ferengi are written. Inspired to create a new villain, Gene Roddenberry pressed co-producer Herb Wright to come up with a species that stood out from the Romulans and Klingons of yore. Inspired by the greed and excess of the 1980s, Wright obliged, and the sexist, obsessively capitalist Ferengi were born. The only problem? The execution was devoid of subtlety or nuance, resulting in a caricature that felt almost cartoonish. Fortunately, the Ferengi gradually evolved into the more interesting iteration we get in "Deep Space Nine."