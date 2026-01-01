10 Best Time Travel Episodes In Star Trek, Ranked

Star Trek has always been about exploring the unknown, or to quote many a captain, "To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no one has gone before." To that end, most Star Trek series are deeply rooted in space exploration, but they don't only explore the final frontier. Time travel has also been a cornerstone of the franchise since the beginning; it's been a major focus of the movies as well as whole seasons of "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: Discovery."

There are numerous standalone Star Trek episodes from various series involving time travel and the effects of time dilation, many of which are highly rated among fans. When travelers from the 22nd century and beyond go back in time, they typically arrive on Earth around the same period in which the shows are filmed, tying elements of science fiction into the real world.

This has given the fandom plenty of great scenes and interesting interactions, including a Russian man asking San Francisco police about nuclear vessels during the Cold War. As the franchise endures, it's likely that time travel will remain a core element, as it's become a well from which many good stories are drawn. Of all the time travel episodes spread throughout the franchise, these 10 are the best. They're rated based on fan reaction, their IMDb scores, and their impact on the franchise. While there are multipart episodes on this list, the Star Trek movies and season-long story arcs are excluded.