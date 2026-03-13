All 9 Star Trek Series Finale Episodes, Ranked

To say that the "Star Trek: Enterprise" finale "These Are the Voyages..." is hated would be a huge understatement — the 2005 episode was so damaging that it put the entire franchise out to pasture until "Star Trek: Discovery" started airing in 2017. The main issue is that it's not really a "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode at all. It's effectively an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which revolves around William Riker (Jonathan Frakes, who's made his true feelings about the controversial "Enterprise" finale known) using the holodeck to gain insight into the original USS Enterprise's final mission.

Not only does this narrative decision reduce the actual "Enterprise" characters to holodeck simulations for the series finale, but the episode makes some plot choices that were ill-received, such as killing Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer) seemingly just to shake things up. During a panel discussion at Star Trek Las Vegas 2017 (via TrekMovie), "Enterprise" co-creator Brannon Braga openly admitted that the finale was an experiment gone wrong. "It was a kind of a slap in the face to the 'Enterprise' actors," he said. "It was the only time Scott Bakula was ever mean to me. I regret it."

Weirdly enough, the fumble wasn't even necessary because "Enterprise" already had a decent finale. "Terra Prime" – the penultimate episode of Season 4 — does a fair job at closing out the series, so some viewers prefer to just pretend that it's the real finale and that "These Are the Voyages..." doesn't even exist. "I skip the finale on rewatches," one fan admitted on Reddit. "Archer's speech at the end of 'Terra Prime' is the perfect end to the show."