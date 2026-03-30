15 Best TV Seasons Of All Time, Ranked

The best stories always either surprise or move their audiences; by the end, people should feel like they've gotten something from it that they didn't have before. It's easier to provide catharsis with movies than TV. Movies are designed to be imbibed as full, self-contained works of art, even in a world that has developed an entire typology to describe different kinds of sequel films. When it comes to TV stories, shows dating as far back as the '70s can be cited as precursors to today's prestige class of television, but TV didn't become a medium for the purpose of high, artistic catharsis until the early 2000s with shows like "The Sopranos" and "The Wire." Nowadays, many creators have embraced the TV medium, and some of the best stories ever written for the screen have come to viewers via television.

There are some shows, like "Six Feet Under" or "The Americans," that are best taken in as a whole story — all of their individual seasons are excellent, but none stronger than any other, nor the show as a whole. Shows like these always have impeccable endings, but never the kind of finale that takes a viewer's breath away. This article covers the best seasons of TV from shows with more variable quality from season to season, or at least one season that stands above the rest. We used critical response, writer opinions, and cultural legacy to determine what made the cut.