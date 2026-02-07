The 1970s was a golden era for cinema, and many of the best '70s movies of all time are still beloved today. Although the decade is most revered for its films, it was a great time for television as well, with writer-producers like Norman Lear, James L. Brooks, and Larry Gelbart disrupting a format that had grown stale with cliches and subpar storytelling.

Whereas 1960s shows like "Bewitched," "I Dream of Jeannie," and "Gilligan's Island" reflected a world that didn't exist, shows of the 1970s sought to depict the world as it really was at a time when the Vietnam War, the hippie movement, and the Civil Rights era had completely changed it. Suddenly, there were shows centered on single women, Black families, and loners, programs that brought current events into households across the country on primetime.

The television shows from the 1970s were so revolutionary that their influence can be felt today in the era of prestige TV. It's hard to imagine some of the best TV shows of all time — be it "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," or "Breaking Bad" – without the best television from the 1970s paving the way for more complex, thornier storytelling on the small screen. Here are '70s TV shows that laid the groundwork for prestige TV. We've broken this down into three categories: comedy, drama, and limited series. In each category, we've chosen a select few shows that had the greatest impact on what TV is like today, while also reflecting what made that era such a special time for television.