HBO Unexpectedly Pulls The Plug On Westworld

HBO's "Westworld," a science-fiction drama adapted from author Michael Crichton's novel of the same name, has concluded with its fourth season and will not be renewed for a fifth. Widely considered among the most prestigious offerings in the premium cable network's current lineup, the show chronicled a world in which theme parks full of perfectly human-like robots begin to gain consciousness, prompting violence and ethical conundrums in equal measure.

Breaking the story, The Hollywood Reporter pointed to the surprising nature of the cancelation, as the show's co-creator, Jonathan Nolan, said last month that he was in negotiations with the network for a fifth and final season to wrap up the series' storylines. Additionally, "Westworld" has garnered a staggering 54 Emmy nominations. However, THR also noted the drop in ratings season-over-season for "Westworld" and the accompanying decline in Rotten Tomatoes scores, as well as fan complaints about the show's increasingly arcane lore and mystery box storytelling.