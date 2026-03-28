10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of The 2020s (So Far), Ranked

Despite the fact that the world is still very much experiencing the 2020s, many creative teams have already made extraordinary artistic achievements in the world of television. Not only are TV shows getting bigger budgets and higher-caliber talent than ever before, but there's also never been so many options. Where once there were a handful of networks dominating every conversation around television, there are now many networks, channels, and, of course, streaming services that are producing their own content. Genres like fantasy and sci-fi have blown up on television alongside those expanding budgets and talent pools, and there's never been a better decade to be a fan of imaginative and/or speculative fiction.

The 10 shows explored here are essential sci-fi viewing, with many of them on their way to etching a place in television history as a masterwork of the genre (some of them have yet to wrap, so it's a bit premature to hand over the label right now). In choosing these 10 series, we considered audience and critical reception as well as the overall quality of various elements (i.e. set design, writing, acting etc.). We also made a point to prioritize how well each show encompasses the spirit of the sci-fi genre; the discomfort of the unknown in a palatable form. Sci-fi is a genre always in flux because technology and society in the real world are always advancing. The genre is defined by humanity's current relationship with the unknown: whether that's through an exploration of technology, potential futures, or space and its many mysteries.