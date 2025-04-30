When Does Andor Take Place In The Star Wars Timeline?

"Andor" follows the adventures of its eponymous hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he moves away from being a run-of-the-mill thief into something grander: the rebellion against the Empire. But because of Disney's 2012 acquisition of "Star Wars" and its dumping of almost all of the franchise's extended universe into Legends, it's not entirely clear to all viewers where "Andor" fits into the "Star Wars" timeline.

There are hints in Season 1, and it's clear that the series is a prequel to 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," in which Cassian first entered the "Star Wars" universe. "Rogue One" is set during what is known in the franchise as 0 BBY, or the year zero before the Battle of Yavin, which saw the climactic destruction of the Death Star in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." Anything after the Battle of Yavin is listed as ABY, while anything prior is BBY. "Andor" begins in 5 BBY, then covers the remaining time period before 0 BBY.

The placement of "Andor" in the timeline is important, as the series establishes how the Rebel Alliance formed from a group of disparate patriots and freedom fighters, all working against one another to achieve similar goals. The initial plan was for "Andor" to run for five seasons, each of which covered a different year BBY. This changed, and instead of one season for each year, Season 2 covers 4-0 BBY. This is divided into four three-episode story arcs, and here's how it all breaks down.