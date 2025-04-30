When Does Andor Take Place In The Star Wars Timeline?
"Andor" follows the adventures of its eponymous hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he moves away from being a run-of-the-mill thief into something grander: the rebellion against the Empire. But because of Disney's 2012 acquisition of "Star Wars" and its dumping of almost all of the franchise's extended universe into Legends, it's not entirely clear to all viewers where "Andor" fits into the "Star Wars" timeline.
There are hints in Season 1, and it's clear that the series is a prequel to 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," in which Cassian first entered the "Star Wars" universe. "Rogue One" is set during what is known in the franchise as 0 BBY, or the year zero before the Battle of Yavin, which saw the climactic destruction of the Death Star in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." Anything after the Battle of Yavin is listed as ABY, while anything prior is BBY. "Andor" begins in 5 BBY, then covers the remaining time period before 0 BBY.
The placement of "Andor" in the timeline is important, as the series establishes how the Rebel Alliance formed from a group of disparate patriots and freedom fighters, all working against one another to achieve similar goals. The initial plan was for "Andor" to run for five seasons, each of which covered a different year BBY. This changed, and instead of one season for each year, Season 2 covers 4-0 BBY. This is divided into four three-episode story arcs, and here's how it all breaks down.
Andor Season 1 is set during 5 BBY
A lot happens in "Andor" Season 1, which begins in 5 BBY with Cassian Andor getting into some trouble on Morlana One. This sets the story in motion, as it brings in numerous characters from different sides and factions. Deputy Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) tracks Cassian back to his home planet, while Cassian finds his way to the rebellion slowly, first by working as a thief for Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).
Luthen takes Cassian off planet, and he's placed within a small group of rebels intent on stealing the payroll for an entire Imperial sector. Cassian hides his identity but ultimately relents and explains that money is his motivation for getting involved. The heist succeeds, and the season's second story deals with its aftermath and impact on the galaxy, which is subjected to retaliatory tyrannical oppression. Andor is arrested under a different name and sentenced to six years in prison.
Cassian meets several like-minded people while incarcerated and attempts to sway them toward escaping. It takes some time, but he convinces his "co-workers" to stage a breakout. They're successful, and Cassian makes it home for his adoptive mother's funeral, setting the stage for the season's final conflict, where every primary character convenes in one place. Once it's all over, Cassian flees with Luthen and joins his cause, ending "Andor" Season 1 with a shot of the Death Star being constructed using parts manufactured in the prison.
The second season spans 4-0 BBY
Because "Andor" Season 2 covers four years of time instead of just one, it's structured quite differently. Season 2 picks up one year after Season 1 ends, with the first three episodes taking place in 4 BBY. The years 4-0 BBY haven't been explored in other canonical "Star Wars" projects, so it's unclear exactly how Season 2 will play out.
It begins with Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) reluctantly helping her daughter to marry in accordance with their homeworld's traditions. Meanwhile, Cassian steals a Tie Avenger, which isn't something he knows how to fly, and winds up getting taken hostage by another group of Rebels who have no idea what's going on. This is illustrative of the earliest days of the rebellion, where groups acted independently, causing problems for those looking to undermine the Empire.
The next three episodes pick up one year later in 3 BBY, and you can probably guess how the third and fourth three-episode arcs will play out. "Andor" Season 2 came in strong right out of the gate, promising to delve deeply into the franchise's lore and lay out how Cassian evolves from an unremarkable crook into a significant actor within the Rebellion. The final episode of "Andor" leads directly into "Rogue One," so if you're looking to binge some amazing "Star Wars" content, knock out "Andor" Seasons 1 and 2, then sit back and enjoy "Rogue One."