5 Underrated Apple TV Sci-Fi Shows You Have To Watch

If you'd love a lighthearted, uplifting comedy-drama with a sci-fi twist, "The Big Door Prize" is a perfect series for your watch list. With just two seasons' worth of half-hour episodes, it can be binged in one or two sittings, making it an ideal under-the-radar watch for your next mental health day.

The series follows the townsfolk of Deerfield, an idyllic Main Street, U.S.A. type of community where everyone knows everyone else, after the arrival of the MORPHO, an enigmatic arcade-style machine that claims to reveal its users' life potential on a small printed card. Although the machine's origin is unclear, its predictions are highly personal, often inspiring the townspeople to make dramatic life changes. Its central mysteries, which include strange blue dots appearing on townspeople and some sort of connection to a theremin, almost seem incidental to the show's primary focus on its characters' relationships and personal growth. That's fine, since the show was canceled before any of its larger questions could be resolved.

The series revolves around a quirky and lovable cast of main characters, including Chris O'Dowd as a witty, sarcastic school teacher watching everyone around him change. An easy watch with a focus on the relationship between a person's choices and their contentment in life, "The Big Door Prize" is a feel-good charmer wrapped up in cozy vibes.