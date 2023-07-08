Silo Book Series: What Order Should You Read It In & Is It Like The Show?

There is a long list of films and TV series following a dystopian future and survivors of some apocalyptic event that leaves humans on the brink of extinction. There are so many that studios have to come up with new and different ways to make the story interesting. In Apple TV's case, they turned to "Silo," a story following the 10,000 human survivors who live in a vertical silo reaching hundreds of stories underground. If you are a fan of the books, you will notice a few differences in the series versus what you found on the page.

Based on a trilogy of books by Hugh Howey, the series features Rebecca Ferguson ("Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning," "Dune"), Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation," "The Office"), Tim Robbins ("The Shawshank Redemption," "Mystic River"), Common ("John Wick: Chapter 2," "Smokin Aces"), Iain Glen ("Game of Thrones," "Titans"), and David Oyelowo ("Selma," "Jack Reacher"). The stellar cast of talent navigates an underground world wrought with rumors of a cover-up, trying to work out whether the real world is as toxic as they are being told or if it is a lush and fertile land being hidden from them.

Of course, any time you adapt a story from another medium, there are bound to be some deviations from the source material. If you are looking to dive into the series, either in book form or the TV show, here is the proper order to read the novels and the differences you will find between the two versions.