Every Monster In Alien: Earth Ranked From Least To Most Dangerous

One could easily make the argument that the future of an entire franchise rested on the success or failure of FX's "Alien: Earth." The show is a dramatic deviation from the standard storytelling format for the Alien universe. Instead of focusing on a crew of space travelers being hunted by vicious Xenomorphs — as most installments in the Alien franchise do — showrunner Noah Hawley chose to explore an Earth-based storyline that actually finds its Xenomorphs largely contained for a good portion of the season.

Some fans may be bothered that Hawley has introduced several new species of alien to the universe, but most critics agree the show is a slam dunk, with a certified fresh Rotten Tomato score of 95% with critics. Part of what makes the Xenomorphs — as they have been from the first movie on — so scary is how much there is that humanity doesn't know or understand about them. Even bearing in mind the ending of "Alien: Covenant," there is so much about the creatures that viewers and in-universe characters don't know.

With the introduction of a new kind of person (for lack of a better word) and four entirely new alien species, "Alien: Earth" has forced us to consider the lethality of certain creatures and beings and where the most effort should be directed in trying to prevent rampant death and destruction. These rankings were partially determined by the overall body count of each species/type, an accounting of their strengths and weaknesses as they relate to physical conflict, and any special considerations based on the plot of "Alien: Earth."