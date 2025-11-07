We NEED To Talk About Apple TV's Pluribus

Contains spoilers for "Pluribus"

They say misery loves company, except if you're Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), who wants the entire planet to stay away from her. Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" has already cemented itself as one of the best TV shows of 2025 with virtually unanimous praise from critics – Looper's review of "Pluribus" gives it a perfect 10/10. But in case you missed something in the first couple of episodes, check out our explainer video above that breaks down what we know so far about this unique twist on the alien invasion genre.

The first episode plays like a zombie outbreak where everyone gets affected by some unknown virus, but they don't die. They buffer for a while before coming back to their senses, only now they have their sights locked onto Carol, who was unaffected. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for her manager and romantic partner Helen (Miriam Shor), who dies during the takeover. Carol, understandably distraught, learns that this virus (or "psychic glue," as they call it) hails from lightyears away and seeks to assimilate planets. Carol and about a dozen others around the globe are the only ones not affected.

The main thing to note about this hive mind is that it isn't actively malevolent, which is a change of pace from hive minds like the Borg in "Star Trek," who rank among the scariest sci-fi villains. In fact, in the first two episodes, everyone seems super nice toward Carol. That doesn't mean there isn't a ticking clock of doom, as the hive mind lets it be known that they're working on a way to assimilate Carol so that no one on the planet gets left out.