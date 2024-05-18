11 Biggest Differences Between The Fallout Show And The Games

Even if you've never touched a "Fallout" game, the reviews say the show is still well worth watching. Critics have praised the Amazon Prime Video series for its story, visuals, and worldbuilding, with many dubbing "Fallout" one of the best video game adaptations we've ever had. The one thing that any old school "Fallout" fan is sure to notice while watching the show is that it takes the games very seriously. From the sets and props to the sound cues, the "Fallout" show accurately translates so much of what made the games so popular. "Fallout" is blowing everyone away, but that's not to say the show got everything from the games exactly right.

As a franchise, "Fallout" has a long and convoluted history. The games even have a tendency to contradict themselves, leading to all sorts of mysteries and debates for fans to sort out. The show was bound to take a few liberties, and since Amazon's series is set later in the timeline than any of the games, it was always going to bring some major changes to the franchise. It hasn't completely rewritten the story from the games, but it's added plenty of new lore and recontextualized some old debates. Let's dig into the biggest changes the "Fallout" show made from the games.