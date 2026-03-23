Star Trek: The Next Generation's Main Characters, Ranked From Worst To Best

When it comes to great characters in the "Star Trek" universe, there's no denying that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" has some of the most interesting, dynamic main characters in the franchise — right up there with Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) from "Star Trek: The Original Series." Almost consistently throughout the series, "TNG" writers seem to understand that a great sci-fi character is not just about what they look like on paper. It also comes down to building out that character's backstory, development, and relationships with other characters — all of which "TNG" does beautifully. It's often the spirit of their relationships with each other that makes the crew of the Enterprise-D some of the most watchable characters in the "Star Trek" canon.

But what makes a good "Star Trek" character might not always make a good neighbor or co-worker, and if you were forced to choose at phaser-point on max setting, you wouldn't pick them for your Away team. There are even a handful of "TNG" characters who had plenty of potential but got a raw deal. From the eloquent diplomat to crewmen with creepy holodeck habits, here's our worst-to-best ranking of "Star Trek: The Next Generation's" central characters.