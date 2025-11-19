Every Version Of Star Trek's Captain Kirk, Ranked

Ellen Ripley, Luke Skywalker, Doctor Who — the science fiction genre has given us some memorable characters over the decades. While many prominent names are thrown around by fans, one that often finds its way into any conversation about popular sci-fi characters is James T. Kirk. Introduced in the original "Star Trek" series back in the 1960s, Captain Kirk went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

While he was first portrayed by William Shatner, who was cast after the first "Star Trek" pilot failed, Kirk has been played by several actors. He has also appeared in tie-in novels, comic books, video games, and more, as well as other areas of popular culture. He's even popped up in shows like "Futurama" and "Robot Chicken" – and, thanks to his many appearances and portrayals over the years, Kirk has evolved considerably.

Like any character played by multiple actors, each fan has their favorites. Some prefer the original Kirk, while others have appreciated his portrayal in series like "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Of course, determining which Kirk actor is the best is subjective. These actors all took on the role in live-action projects, and they've been ranked based on performance, fan appreciation, and their overall impact on the franchise.