How Star Trek Transporters Actually Work & Why They Are So Scary

Is there a more handy way to travel than a "Star Trek" transporter? Just step onto the platform with some sidekicks and a couple of convenient redshirts, tell Scotty (James Doohan) or a series-appropriate equivalent to beam you up, and whoosh — you're at the intended destination.

That's how the various "Star Trek" shows present it, anyway. The truth behind transporter tech is far scarier. The device works by turning the person's mass into energy, quite literally beaming said energy to the intended destination, and then converting it back to mass. In other words, it disintegrates the people using it and then rebuilds them in a faraway location. This seems wildly unnerving when you really think about it, and some fans consider transporters to be outright killing-and-cloning devices, making them one of the most questionable things in the "Star Trek" franchise that fans simply ignore.

The prospect of James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), and others potentially dying and getting replaced with a clone every time they visit an alien planet is a fairly chilling theory, at least if you ask the fans. "Do you really teleport a person from point A to point B, or do you destroy (i.e. kill) a person, and reassemble his molecules in another location into an exact copy of that person, who thinks he's that person? Think about that next time you watch an episode of Star Trek," u/OnlySane1 wrote on Reddit. "The problem is, you'll nether know, because the teleported person does not know if it is just a copy," u/FrozenHaystack shared. However, others, like u/catwhowalksbyhimself and u/IMrMacheteI, have noted that the transporter doesn't kill its user. In fact, some versions of the technology even allow the person to talk or move during the process.