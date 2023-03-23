Star Trek: TNG: LeVar Burton Calls La Forge's Lack Of A Love Life 'Lazy' Writing

In "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) never had a genuine romantic relationship. The closest to this is when Geordi pursued a relationship with a hologram of a woman he never met in real life; however, it's a stretch to call this a relationship, and it's one of several questionable things from the "Star Trek" franchise.

Burton had other ideas when it came to his character's love life. He thought that Geordi should meet a real person and fall in love instead of being happy with a hologram. That's what Burton had to say on "The View" when he was asked about why it was important for Geordi to have two daughters by the time "Star Trek: Picard" rolled around.

"It just didn't sit well with me," Burton said of La Forge's difficulties forming romantic connections on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." "I thought it was lazy, and I felt that the white male writing staff had a little unconscious bias going on."