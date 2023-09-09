Star Trek: How The Sadistic Armus Caused One Of TNG's Most Hated Moments

"Star Trek" in all of its forms has introduced audiences to various aliens and creatures over the years. Some are better received than others, but occasionally, a monster comes to light who rubs fans the wrong way. For years, that's been the case with Armus from "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Armus was introduced in "TNG" Season 1, Episode 23 — "Skin of Evil." The entity stems from a race of Titans who sought to rid themselves of their inherent evil, thereby becoming the personification of terrible things. The race rejected Armus, known as the "skin of evil," and put it on Vagra II, where it would encounter the crew of Enterprise D. Its appearance, consisting of black goo, was fine enough, but the reason Armus remains a sore spot for "Star Trek" fans is because it anticlimactically killed off a popular character, namely Lieutenant Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby).

Fans didn't appreciate the development, with many at the time believing it wasted a promising character. Crosby discussed her character's death in 1993's "Trek: The Next Generation:" "Gene [Roddenberry] really felt that the strongest way to go would be to have me killed. That would be so shocking and dramatic that he wanted to go with that" (quoted by Den of Geek). It raised the stakes in that no one on the crew was safe, but it still felt like such a waste. Fortunately, Crosby's time in the "Star Trek" universe wasn't over yet.