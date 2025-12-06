12 Strongest Star Trek Characters, Ranked By Power

The world of "Star Trek" is full of powerful figures, from those who falsely purport to be gods only to get called out as posers to beings so legitimately powerful some worlds can't help but worship them. One thing is for sure: no matter where you're heading in a Starfleet vessel, there will most certainly be an overpowered entity somewhere along the way to contend with, whether or not it goes by the one three-letter name "Star Trek" has banned.

Take Ardra (Marta DuBois) from the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Devil's Due," who pretends to be the devil in a confidence game ploy meant to fleece the kind but superstitious people of Ventax II. Then there's the malevolent being claiming to be the Vulcan god Sha Ka Ree in "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" or the Pah-Wraith versus Prophet wormhole god drama of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

Still, the ability to do a little reality-adjusting seems like a mere parlor trick when compared to the most truly omnipotent entities across the franchise. From overpowered tricksters to genocidal narcissists to benevolent all-seeing life-givers, here's a ranked breakdown of the 12 strongest beings in the "Star Trek" universe.