15 Best Gothic Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked
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From the earliest days of nickelodeons, Gothic horror has been among the most cinematic of movie genres. Stories of ghosts, demons, and haunted houses lend themselves easily to cinema, as they offer filmmakers the opportunity to make movies filled with moody atmosphere, dark shadows, and striking set design. These films can be spooky, scary, and sexy in equal measure, offering as full and rich a moviegoing experience as audiences can hope for.
Our ranking of the 15 best Gothic horror movies of all time covers a wide range of titles, from the silent era through the 21st century, and encompasses films about vampires, spirits, and the humans they torment. We chose these films based not just on their Rotten Tomatoes ratings, but on their lasting impact. Many of these have become required viewing during Halloween and beyond. Whether you've seen them before or are discovering them for the first time, you can't go wrong with any of the films on this list if you're looking for something eerie to watch. Just make sure you keep the lights on.
15. The Orphanage
- Cast: Belén Rueda, Fernando Cayo, Geraldine Chaplin
- Director: J. A. Bayona
- Rotten Tomatoes: 87%
- Runtime: 105 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Having happily grown up in an orphanage, Laura Rodríguez (Belén Rueda) convinces her husband (Fernando Cayo) to buy the building and reopen it as a home for disabled children. Her adopted son, Simón (Roger Príncep), says he's already made a new friend named Tomás, who wears a burlap sack over his head. When Simón goes missing, Laura fears he has died, and when strange spirits start communicating with her, Laura can't tell if they're trying to help or hurt her.
Considered one of the most flawless horror movies of recent times, 2007's "The Orphanage" takes its influence from classic haunted house stories with a dash of demonic child movies thrown in. Director J. A. Bayona makes good use of his limited setting to make audiences feel trapped within the orphanage's creepy walls. The sack-covered Tomás is an eerily effective movie monster, preying upon our parental instincts for maximum scares.
14. The Masque of the Red Death
- Cast: Vincent Price, Hazel Court, Jane Asher
- Director: Roger Corman
- Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
- Runtime: 90 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Kanopy, MGM+, Tubi, Apple TV
In the 12th century, Prince Prospero (Vincent Price) rules over his subjects with an iron fist. When a woman is infected with the Red Death plague, Prospero orders her village burned to the ground while making off with the peasant girl Francesca (Jane Asher). A practicing Satanist, Prospero wants to bring Francesca into his life of debauchery, imprisoning her lover (David Weston) and father (Nigel Green). As the Red Death rages outside, Prospero and the elites hold a masquerade ball, but an unwanted guest shows up.
Based on the short story by Edgar Allan Poe, 1964's "The Masque of the Red Death" was a high point for Roger Corman, king of the B-movies. As usual with Corman's Poe adaptations, "Masque" is visually flamboyant and slyly funny, adding subtle social commentary about the haves and have-nots. Its greatest asset is Vincent Price, who winks and snarls his way through a typically Grand Guignol performance.
13. Interview with the Vampire
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst
- Director: Neil Jordan
- Rotten Tomatoes: 66%
- Runtime: 123 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
In present-day San Francisco, journalist Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater) sits down with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt), who claims to be a vampire. Louis recounts his tortured life as a Louisiana plantation owner in the late 1700s, when he was reeling from the death of his wife and child. The vampire Lestat (Tom Cruise) offers Louis eternal life and a daughter (Kirsten Dunst) who will never grow old. Louis immediately regrets his decision, and travels through the world desperate to not kill humans — yet he finds that increasingly difficult with Lestat by his side.
Based on the book by Anne Rice, 1994's "Interview with the Vampire" is the Gothic horror movie for Generation X. It's gorgeously mounted and deeply sad, with subtle hints of homoeroticism in its portrayal of vampirism. The film competed at the Oscars for its dazzling art direction and haunting score, and was later turned into a TV series on AMC.
12. Sleepy Hollow
- Cast: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson
- Director: Tim Burton
- Rotten Tomatoes: 71%
- Runtime: 105 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Kanopy, Apple TV
In 1799, New York constable Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) is dispatched to Sleepy Hollow, a small upstate village plagued by a series of gruesome beheadings. The locals believe the culprit is the mythical Headless Horseman, who's returned from the dead in search of a fresh noggin. Being a man of science, Ichabod doesn't believe in a Headless Horseman, until he comes face to face (so to speak) with him. Meanwhile, Ichabod falls in love with Katrina Van Tassel (Christina Ricci), whose stepmother (Miranda Richardson) might be an evil witch controlling the horseman.
Unsurprisingly for a Tim Burton movie, 1999's "Sleepy Hollow" is a feast for the eyes, with elaborate production design that's intentionally made to look artificial and dreamlike, much like the classic Gothic horror films that inspired it. Like the Hammer horror movies, it's explicitly violent, with the beheadings depicted with shocking brutality and intensity. The film won an Oscar for its art direction, competing as well for cinematography and costume design.
11. Nosferatu the Vampyre
- Cast: Klaus Kinski, Isabelle Adjani, Bruno Ganz
- Director: Werner Herzog
- Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
- Runtime: 107 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Criterion Channel, Kanopy, Roku, Tubi, Apple TV
German real estate agent Jonathan Harker (Bruno Ganz) travels to Transylvania to meet Count Dracula (Klaus Kinski), who wants to buy property in his village. The pale, rat-like Count becomes transfixed by a photo of Harker's wife, Lucy (Isabelle Adjani). To his horror, Harker learns Dracula is a vampire who wants Lucy for himself. After imprisoning Harker in his castle, Dracula travels to Germany, bringing a plague with him. To save the town, Lucy lures the Count to her room and awaits daylight as he feasts on her blood.
The first of two "Nosferatu" remakes, 1979's "Nosferatu the Vampyre" exists as its own unique animal from the 1922 original (ditto the 2024 version). This "Nosferatu" is more contemplative and existential, dealing with the implications of living for eternity in darkness. That's not to say it isn't scary: in fact, it's truly terrifying, thanks in large part to Klaus Kinski's committed performance as the Count.
10. The Haunting
- Cast: Julie Harris, Claire Bloom, Richard Johnson
- Director: Robert Wise
- Rotten Tomatoes: 87%
- Runtime: 112 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Hoping to study the effects of paranormal activity, Dr. John Markway (Richard Johnson) invites a small group of people to stay at Hill House, which he's convinced is haunted. His guests are Eleanor (Julie Harris), who believes she saw a poltergeist as a child; Theodora (Claire Bloom), a psychic; and the heir to Hill House, Luke (Russ Tamblyn). Still reeling from the death of her mother, Eleanor begins to suspect the house is speaking directly to her, as everyone else experiences unimaginable terrors.
One of those classic horror movies that hold up better than their remakes, 1963's "The Haunting" is equally terrifying as both a haunted house movie and a psychological thriller about grief leading to insanity. It's all the more striking considering it was directed by Robert Wise in between his Oscar-winning musicals "West Side Story" (1961) and "The Sound of Music" (1965). Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel "The Haunting of Hill House" was later adapted into a Netflix limited series by Mike Flanagan.
9. Dracula (1931)
- Cast: Bela Lugosi, Dwight Frye, Edward Van Sloan
- Director: Tod Browning
- Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
- Runtime: 74 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
British real estate agent Renfield (Dwight Frye) travels to Transylvania to sell a lucrative piece of property to Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi), who the locals warn is a vampire. Upon arriving at the count's decrepit mansion, Renfield is turned into Dracula's slave. After traveling to London by way of a deadly ship voyage, Dracula preys on Lucy Weston (Frances Dade) and Mina Seward (Helen Chandler). Although he fails to save Lucy's life, Dr. Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan) refuses to let Mina be turned into the undead.
The first of the Universal monster movies, 1931's "Dracula" set the Gothic horror standard for decades. Directed by Tod Browning, it's not necessarily scary by today's standards, but it still retains an eerie power to unsettle us through its mix of gloomy atmosphere and Pre-Code sexuality. Bela Lugosi's performance as Count Dracula became iconic, making vampires sexy and spooky in equal measure.
8. The Devil's Backbone
- Cast: Marisa Paredes, Eduardo Noriega, Federico Luppi
- Director: Guillermo del Toro
- Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
- Runtime: 108 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Roku, Tubi, Apple TV
After his father dies in the Spanish Civil War, Carlos (Fernando Tielve) arrives at an orphanage that's run by a professor (Federico Luppi) and headmistress (Marisa Paredes) who are secret Republican loyalists. Because the orphanage houses children whose parents were killed in opposition to Francisco Franco, it is often targeted by his troops. Carlos starts seeing the ghost of a young boy (Junio Valverde) wandering through the ruins, hinting at a dark secret from the orphanage's past.
One of Guillermo del Toro's best movies, 2001's "The Devil's Backbone" uses Gothic horror to explore the real horrors of war. Swapping out a haunted house for a haunted orphanage, it features all the trappings of a classic ghost story, infused with del Toro's shocking bursts of gore. The spirit that stalks the orphanage serves as a representation of the violence inflicted upon millions at the hands of a repressive regime, the ghosts of which haunt the country to this day.
7. Frankenstein (1931)
- Cast: Colin Clive, Boris Karloff, Edward Van Sloan
- Director: James Whale
- Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
- Runtime: 70 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Obsessed with preventing death forever, Dr. Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) assembles a creature from various parts of dead bodies. Frankenstein succeeds in bringing his hulking creation (Boris Karloff) to life, but learns to his horror that his assistant, Fritz (Dwight Frye), has provided him with the brain of a deceased criminal. The monster breaks free and wrecks havoc across the countryside, despite trying to find love and understanding. When the creature frightens Henry's fiancée (Mae Clarke), he tries to destroy it.
Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" is one of those books that has multiple adaptations, including the recent one by Guillermo del Toro. But there's no matching the raw power of James Whale's 1931 original, which creates a monster that is equal parts scary and sympathetic. One of the earliest horror films of the sound era, its expressionistic use of shadows and elaborate production design laid the groundwork for every scary movie that's come since.
6. The Innocents
- Cast: Deborah Kerr, Martin Stephens, Pamela Franklin
- Director: Jack Clayton
- Rotten Tomatoes: 95%
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Where to watch: Buy on Amazon
A young governess, Miss Giddens (Deborah Kerr), takes a job caring for two orphans, Miles (Martin Stephens) and Flora (Pamela Franklin), who live in a decaying Victorian home. As the children start acting in increasingly strange ways, Miss Giddens suspects there's something seriously wrong with them. She becomes convinced that they are possessed by the spirits of two dead lovers whose presence still haunts the house.
Adapted from Henry James' novella "The Turn of the Screw," 1961's "The Innocents" is one of the great Gothic horror films, and its influence can be felt on other haunted house movies like "The Others." Directed by Jack Clayton, it's drenched in atmosphere and has style to burn, creating a constant sense of dread around every corner. The script amps up the psychological drama and the Freudian symbolism, subtly suggesting that Miss Giddens' paranormal visions are a result of her sexual repression. It's all anchored by Deborah Kerr's career-best performance as a woman on the brink of self-destruction.
5. Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Cast: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins
- Director: Francis Ford Coppola
- Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
- Runtime: 128 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
After his wife takes her own life, Count Dracula (Gary Oldman) drinks blood and becomes a vampire as a means of renouncing God. 400 years later, a decrepit Dracula is looking to purchase property in England from real estate agent Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves). Harker's fiancée, Mina (Winona Ryder), appears to be the reincarnation of Dracula's wife, so he decides to turn her into a vampire, while Dr. Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins) fights against time to save Mina from her ghastly fate.
Bram Stoker's novel has been adapted more times than you can count, never more flamboyantly than it was by Francis Ford Coppola. More so than any other movie adaptation, Coppola's 1992 version leans into the operatic bombast and Gothic romance of Stoker's tale, amping everything up to the max. The meticulously designed film won Oscars for its costumes, makeup, and sound effects editing, competing as well for its art direction.
4. The Others
- Cast: Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston
- Director: Alejandro Amenábar
- Rotten Tomatoes: 84%
- Runtime: 104 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, AMC+, Criterion Channel, Shudder, Apple TV
On the British island of Jersey, Grace Stewart (Nicole Kidman in one of her best movies) lives on an isolated estate and keeps the entire house shrouded in darkness to protect her young children (Alakina Mann and James Bentley), who are sensitive to light. One day, the estate's former housekeeper (Fionnula Flanagan), gardener (Eric Sykes), and maid (Elaine Cassidy) return, bringing with them spirits from the past that disrupt the home.
One of the 10 best horror movies of the 21st century, 2001's "The Others" uses the trappings of a haunted house story to explore grief and trauma. In that way, Alejandro Amenábar's film was one of the earliest examples of what would soon be called "elevated horror." Heavily reliant upon mood and atmosphere for its effect, the film also benefits from Nicole Kidman, who reaped Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her performance as a woman who believes she's helping her children, when in reality, she's hurting them and herself.
3. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
- Cast: Conrad Veidt, Werner Krauss, Friedrich Feher
- Director: Robert Wiene
- Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
- Runtime: 74 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, AMC+, Kanopy, Shudder, Tubi, Apple TV
Through flashbacks, Francis (Friedrich Feher) recounts the strange chain of events that turned his fiancée (Lil Dangover) into a near-catatonic zombie. While visiting a traveling carnival with his friend, Alan (Hans Heinrich von Twardowski), Francis meets the insane Dr. Caligari (Werner Krauss), who predicts the future with the help of his somnambulist, Cesare (Conrad Veidt). When Cesare's prediction of Alan's death comes true, Francis suspects Dr. Caligari is using him to commit murders.
One of the essential building blocks of German Expressionism, 1920's "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" is visually characterized by striking shadows, jagged angles, and curved lines. The world created by director Robert Wiene was unlike anything that had been seen before, and its influence can be felt on the works of Tim Burton, Guillermo del Toro, and other directors who eschew reality for something more closely resembling dreams. Its eerie effect is underscored by its lack of dialogue, which makes it feel even more nightmarish.
2. Nosferatu (1922)
- Cast: Max Schreck, Gustav von Wangenheim, Greta Schröder
- Director: F. W. Murnau
- Rotten Tomatoes: 97%
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, AMC+, Kanopy, Shudder, Roku, Tubi
Real estate agent Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) travels to Transylvania to visit a client, Count Orlok (Max Schreck), who wants to buy a decaying house in Hutter's neighborhood. Hutter arrives to find the natives are terrified of Orlok, claiming he's a vampire. Ignoring their warnings, he arrives at Orlok's castle and discovers he is indeed a bloodsucker, one who has designs on his fiancée, Ellen (Greta Schröder). Orlokk arrives in Germany, bringing a plague with him, and Ellen sacrifices herself to save the townspeople.
An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula," 1922's "Nosferatu" is one of the most important silent movies ever made. Directed by F. W. Murnau, it uses the hallmarks of German Expressionism to create something akin to a waking nightmare. Its most unsettling element is Max Schreck, whose performance as the rodent-like Orlok was so striking it created a myth that he was a real vampire – a legend that was dramatized in the 2000 film "Shadow of the Vampire," featuring Willem Dafoe in one of his best roles to date as Schreck.
1. Bride of Frankenstein
- Cast: Boris Karloff, Colin Clive, Elsa Lanchester
- Director: James Whale
- Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
- Runtime: 75 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
After narrowly escaping an angry mob, Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) tries to return to his normal life before his creation ran amok. But his former mentor, Doctor Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger), wants him to go back to the drawing board and continue his quest to create life from death. Meanwhile, Pretorius enlists Frankenstein's monster (Boris Karloff) to his cause, forcing Henry to make the creature a bride (Elsa Lanchester).
The rare sequel that's just as good as the original, 1935's "Bride of Frankenstein" takes the Gothic horror of its predecessor in a decidedly campier direction. Director James Whale — one of the few openly gay filmmakers working in Hollywood at that time — sneaks gay subtext past the restrictive Hayes Code, using fear of monsters as a metaphor for homophobia and depicting harmonious male relationships. The film's design elements have become iconic, from Frankenstein's lab to the Bride's lightning-streaked hair, making it perhaps the most influential horror movie of all time.