15 Best Gothic Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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From the earliest days of nickelodeons, Gothic horror has been among the most cinematic of movie genres. Stories of ghosts, demons, and haunted houses lend themselves easily to cinema, as they offer filmmakers the opportunity to make movies filled with moody atmosphere, dark shadows, and striking set design. These films can be spooky, scary, and sexy in equal measure, offering as full and rich a moviegoing experience as audiences can hope for.

Our ranking of the 15 best Gothic horror movies of all time covers a wide range of titles, from the silent era through the 21st century, and encompasses films about vampires, spirits, and the humans they torment. We chose these films based not just on their Rotten Tomatoes ratings, but on their lasting impact. Many of these have become required viewing during Halloween and beyond. Whether you've seen them before or are discovering them for the first time, you can't go wrong with any of the films on this list if you're looking for something eerie to watch. Just make sure you keep the lights on.