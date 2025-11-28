We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few movie genres have proven as durable throughout the decades as horror. From the earliest silent films to modern-day slashers, audiences have flocked to the multiplexes to be thrilled, chilled, and terrified. Huge audience turnout all but ensures a horror movie will be a hit, and if there's one thing success guarantees in Hollywood, it's an attempt to repeat that through sequels, franchises, reboots, and remakes.

There's hardly a horror film that hasn't been remade in some way or another, and in some cases, the remake can be just as good (if not better) than the original. But many times, there's just no replicating the power of seeing a new vision in terror for the very first time.

Unlike "The Thing," "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," or even "Nosferatu," there are some remakes of horror staples that seemingly can't result in an exciting new take. Even those that can manage a fresh approach are still often overshadowed by the original, proving that some things are better left alone. Here are some classic horror movies that hold up better than their remakes.