10 Best Horror Movies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few movie genres have been as reliable and sturdy as horror. From the earliest days of nickelodeons, audiences have lined up in droves to be thrilled, chilled, and frightened by ghosts, ghouls, goblins, and the like. From the classic Universal monsters to the modern day slashers, there's been no shortage of bad guys (both mythical and real) to terrify film fans, who just keep buying tickets despite knowing what they're letting themselves in for. Perhaps it's the same primal instinct that makes people enjoy rollercoasters: When you come through unscathed, you feel more alive than ever, and the same thing happens when the credits roll on a particularly good horror flick.

The first quarter of the 21st century has been a great time for horror fans, with big studios and indies alike elevating the genre by combining it with themes like trauma, politics, and society. These modern masterpieces remind us that horror is and always has been a great lens for telling stories about the human condition. Of course, this was a difficult list to narrow down, and you might be terrified to see what was left out. However, based on a mixture of critical opinion, cultural impact, and our own take on these movies, this is what we at Looper consider to be the cream of the crop when it comes to 21st century horror films.