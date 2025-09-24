For as long as movies have been around, Hollywood has been mining classic works of literature for material. After all, what better way to come up with a story idea than work from pre-existing material? In many ways, the novels of Charles Dickens, Jane Austin, Bram Stoker, Lewis Carroll, Mary Shelley, Robert Louis Stevenson, and Edgar Rice Burroughs were the original I.P., in that studio executives could assume that anyone who had read the book would turn up to watch the movie. It's why, by and large, filmmakers continue to adapt those same works to this day.

Some books have been adapted so many times that it almost feels like overkill. Yet the very best novels are so rich and textured that filmmakers can find fresh interpretations on old material, no matter how many times they been brought to the screen. Here are 15 beloved books that have multiple adaptations.